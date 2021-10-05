KAMPALA – Police in Kiira have in custody, a Pastor of Christ the Answer Church on allegations of Aggravated Human Trafficking and Sexual exploitation of girls.

Masiga Robert, 40 was arrested when a 17-year- old, girl disclosed how he persuaded, induced and enticed her into having sex with him, which led to her pregnancy.

“A raid was conducted on his churches at Buwenge and Tororo. In Buwenge, a total of 33 victims were recovered from his home at Kyerinda village, Buwenge Town Council, in Jinja City, while an additional 20, were recovered from Tororo,” said Fred Enanga, the Police Spokesperson.

“Three (3)adults were also re-united with their families, bringing the total number of victims to 54; all aged between 4 and 25. They comprised of 27 female juveniles, 04 female adults, 22 male juveniles and 01 male adults, who in close coordination with the Human Trafficking Institute have been handed over to respective shelter homes for better protection and counseling.”

On further examination of the female victims, police say additional 3 girl victims were found to be pregnant, bringing the total number to 4.

Enanga says that the girls indicate that because the pastor was older and described himself as a pastor, a good Samaritan, guardian and father-figure they found it difficult and fearful to resist him.

“He sexually abused them countless times.”

The arrest of the suspect reflects the seriousness of these crimes and the trauma it causes the innocent girls and other victims.

“We are going to ensure we bring him to justice, for sexually exploiting 4 young girls and pregnanting them, and for the Aggravated Trafficking of Human beings.”

Police urged members of the public to take keen interest in their neighborhood, especially where children and other vulnerable persons are gathered for further care and support.

“We also call upon parents and guardians who hand over these vulnerable children to such self-styled orphanages and church ministry, to always make follow-up.”

Related