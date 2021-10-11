KAMPALA – The Directorate of Crime Intelligence, in assistance with the Territorial Police in Kayunga, has 9 suspects in custody, linked to several crimes of Aggravated Robbery, Attempted Murder and related conspiracies in Namakandwa village, Kangulumira Sub-county, in Kayunga district.

The suspects include; Nandutu Jennifer, the LCI Chairperson, Namakandwa village, Mulinde Juma, Samanya Samuel, Kiyingi Kasim, Walakira John, Bogere Adam, Wambuyi Ali, Ziwa Kenneth and Kalumira Adi.

“The criminal gang has been enticing unsuspecting customers, with fake land deals and other fraudulent transactions. They would enter into negotiations, but unfortunately turn against the unsuspecting buyers, and threaten to hack them with machetes, and rob them of their large sums of cash, during payment,” police said in a statement.

According to preliminary facts, police revealed that the primary business of the gang was aggravated robbery and extortion.

“They had a strategy of encouraging clients for lucrative but fake land deals. The members were aligned with the LCI Chairperson, and in addition, assigned roles as landlords, bibanja holders, neighbours (witnesses), brokers, others placed advertisements, and the armed group (with pangas).”

Accordingly, police first arrested Wambuyi Ali, a gang member, who led them to his accomplices at their usual spot at Namakandwa village.

“A group of around 15 suspects was found and 8 of them rounded up, bringing the total number of suspects to 9. An additional suspects identified as Qnyango Nicholas, was fatally wounded when he tried to hack a member of the task team, using his panga. The machete was recovered and his body transported to Mulago hospital for post-mortem analysis,” said police.

“The arrests made so far, indicate our resolve to disrupt and dismantle criminal gangs that seek to profit through unlawful means. And while there is still work to be done of tracking the other gang members, the UPF, remains committed to protecting all Ugandans, victimised by such acts of criminality. We shall ensure we defeat them and make our communities safer,” they added.

The police have cautioned the public and in particular intending buyers of property, to always conduct sufficient due diligence, on all properties and where possible, use cashless transactions.

Related