KAMPALA – Police in Kampala is investigating the murder of Aziz Bashir, a former driver with United Nations by the boda boda mob.

Bashir 40, a resident of Mengo was killed on Sunday morning at Mengo-Katale.

Police say that while the deceased was driving his motor vehicle UBK 393D, he was involved in a minor accident with a unidentified motorcycle rider.

“He got out of the vehicle, but failed to agree with the motorcycle rider,” said Luke Owoyesigyire, Kampala Metropolitan police deputy spokesperson in a statement.

“It is from there that two motorcycles shielded the rider, who was involved in a traffic accident with Bashir. The rider left the scene, but in an effort of the deceased pursuing the alleged rider, he knocked another motorcycle rider.”

Owoyesigyire says a group of riders ganged up on helpless Bashir as he was approaching Lyna Primary School before they pulled out of the vehicle and lynched him to death.

Owoyesigyire has revealed that two suspects have so far been arrested in connection to the murder, prior to the study of street CCTV camera footages.

