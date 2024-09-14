KAMPALA – Two senior generals of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) tragically lost their lives in a devastating road accident, according to Col. Deo Akiiki, the army’s deputy spokesperson. The victims were identified as Brig. Gen. Fred Katuita Twinamatsiko, the Director of Training and Doctrine for the Land Forces, and Brig. Gen. (Rtd) Kyambadde.

The accident occurred on a fateful day, leaving the UPDF and the entire nation in shock and mourning. Brig. Gen. Twinamatsiko was a highly respected and decorated officer, known for his exceptional leadership and contributions to the army’s training and doctrine. His passing has left a huge void in the UPDF’s leadership.

Brig. Gen. (Rtd) Kyambadde, on the other hand, was a retired officer who had dedicated his life to serving the nation. His tragic death has sent shockwaves throughout the country, with many remembering him for his bravery and selflessness.

The UPDF has announced that an investigation into the accident is underway, and more details will be released in due course. The army has also extended its condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased generals, promising to support them during this difficult time.

The nation is in mourning, and tributes are pouring in from all corners of the country. The passing of these two generals is a tremendous loss, and they will be deeply missed. May their souls rest in peace.

