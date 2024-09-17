KAMPALA, UGANDA – The government of Uganda and the African Water and Sanitation Association (AfWASA) have signed a historic host agreement for the African Water and Sanitation Academy (AWASA), solidifying Uganda’s position as a hub for water and sanitation management in Africa.

The agreement was signed by Foreign Affairs Minister Gen Abubakar Jeje Odongo and AfWASA President Eng. Dr. Silver Mugisha at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kampala.

Minister Odongo expressed pride in hosting the AWASA academy through the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), noting that it aligns with Uganda’s commitment to improving water and sanitation services.

“Hosting the AWASA academy is a pride for Uganda,” Minister Odongo said. “We have closely followed AfWASA’s activities, objectives, and mission, and we are grateful for NWSC’s Managing Director’s leadership as AfWASA president.”

Minister Odongo commended NWSC for spearheading this initiative, recognizing its reputation as a benchmark for many other utilities. He emphasized the importance of AWASA’s benefits extending beyond academics and politicians to local communities.

Confident in the Ministry of Water and Environment’s ability to provide strategic guidance, Minister Odongo believes this partnership will contribute significantly to AWASA’s success.

Gen. Odongo reiterated Uganda’s commitment to supporting AWASA’s objectives.

Dr. Mugisha, President of the African Water and Sanitation Association, (AfWASA) commended the cabinet and government of Uganda for supporting the proposal to host the African Water and Sanitation Academy in Kampala.

“We appreciate the government’s approval and commitment to hosting AWASA,” Dr. Mugisha said. “This partnership demonstrates Uganda’s dedication to enhancing capacity building in the water and sanitation sector in Africa.”

The government’s support was instrumental in bringing the academy to fruition, following Cabinet’s approval of the proposal and the subsequent drafting of the Host Country Agreement.

Dr. Mugisha emphasized that AWASA’s primary focus would be on grooming leaders and promoting change management in the water and sanitation sector. “The sector’s growth is not solely dependent on knowledge, but rather on the skill set, mindset change, and attitude of leaders,” he explained. “AWASA will improve the skill set and mindset of leaders, aligning with Africa’s goal to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG6).”

“It will work as the Academy’s HQ, managed largely from the secretariat of African Water Association in Côte d’Ivoire and the project office in the same place,” he described it as a center of excellence, providing training and capacity-building programs for water and sanitation professionals across Africa.

The academy will be launched by President Museveni during the upcoming African Water and Sanitation Association Congress and Exhibition in 2025, expected to attract over 2,000 delegates and exhibitors worldwide.

AWASA is an institution of the African Water Association, established to provide training and capacity-building programs for water and sanitation professionals across Africa. With over 40 years of existence, the association has been working towards establishing a continental training facility.

Dr. Mugisha explained that Uganda was selected as the ideal host country due to its strategic location and expertise in water and sanitation management.

The NWSC will host the coordination hub of AWASA at its International Resource Center in Kampala.

Oliver Gosso, AfWASA’s Executive Director, who joined the signing ceremony virtually, hailed the historic agreement between the Ugandan government and AfWASA as a “major breakthrough” that will revolutionize Africa’s water and sanitation sector.

Gosso emphasized that the agreement demonstrates “strong cooperation and a shared commitment to sustainable development and improving living conditions in Africa.” He praised President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s leadership, acknowledging his “strong Pan-African leadership and commitment to ensuring improved access to water and sanitation for all African citizens.”

He echoed Dr. Mugisha’s sentiments, emphasizing that AWASA will focus on capacity building and competency development for professionals in the water and sanitation sector. This, he said aligns perfectly with AfWASA’s overarching mission to enhance the performance of African water and sanitation service providers, ultimately leading to improved access to safe and sustainable water services.

AWASA’s key objectives include building capacity and competencies of water and sanitation sector professionals, improving performance of African water and sanitation service providers, and promoting sustainable development and better living conditions in Africa.

The host agreement outlines the rights and obligations of the parties involved, following Cabinet’s approval of the proposal for Uganda to host AWASA.

Cabinet directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to draft the Host Country Agreement, which was finalized after consultations with relevant stakeholders.

The signing of the host agreement marks the beginning of a new era in African water and sanitation management, with Uganda at the forefront.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

