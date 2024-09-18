KAMULI – The Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) has extended its nationwide coffee registration drive to the Busoga region.

Ssabalangira wa Busoga Kingdom, Mr. Moses Woira Mitala Kitimbo, who oversees the three Kingdom Counties of Bugabula, Budiope, and Buzaaya, urged coffee farmers in Kamuli District to register during a regional stakeholders’ engagement held at the Kamuli Youth Centre on September 16, 2024.

“Please embrace this process because it’s for your benefit. Government needs to know you so they can plan for you better,” Mr. Kitimbo emphasized. He dispelled rumors that the coffee registration exercise is linked to taxes, assuring farmers that the process is designed to benefit them.

Mr. Kitimbo also warned farmers against harvesting unripe beans, which could compromise the quality of Ugandan coffee on the international market. He emphasized the importance of maintaining high-quality coffee beans to ensure that farmers receive better prices for their produce.

CAO Kamuli, Badru Ssentongo, commended UCDA and the Kamuli Coffee Development Farmers Association for their efforts in engaging with local farmers. He emphasized the need for farmers to get involved in the registration process, which will address quality concerns and help Uganda dominate international markets due to its unique coffee aroma.

Michael Baguma, UCDA extension worker for Kamuli and Buyende, said the meeting sought to sensitize farmers about the benefits of registration, which is crucial for maintaining access to the European Union (EU) market.

“The EU is the largest consumer of Ugandan coffee, with most of the country’s coffee exports destined for the EU,” Baguma noted.

Israel Ssebugenyi, UCDA facilitator, emphasized that coffee registration is not pegged on taxes but rather intended to secure markets for farmers and ensure traceability.

“The registration process, which is free for farmers, will involve capturing GPS locations of every farm and providing farmers with unique codes to ensure traceability,” Ssebugenyi explained. He warned farmers that Uganda has less than four months to comply with the EUDR regulations, noting that failure to register would result in losing 70% of the market share and a drastic fall in coffee prices.

Ssebugenyi announced that the registration exercise will be conducted by a private company, Pula, on behalf of UCDA. He also urged farmers to cooperate with the registration process and become ambassadors to ensure compliance.

District Natural Resources Officer, Robert Isabirye, highlighted the importance of deforestation-free coffee in Uganda’s efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change.

“Uganda’s coffee sector must adopt sustainable practices to ensure long-term viability,” Isabirye stressed.

Zubair Mukaya, a coffee farmer in Nangodo, wondered whether the registration process would be accessible to all farmers, especially those in remote areas with limited access to technology and resources.

“I’m interested in registering my coffee farm, but I’m not sure how this process will work for me,” Mukaya said. “Will the registration team come to my farm, or do I need to go to them? And how will they ensure that my farm is accurately tracked and recorded?”

Mukaya’s concerns were echoed by other farmers in attendance, who also sought clarification on the registration process and its benefits.

UCDA officials assured them that the registration process would be accessible and free, and that teams would be sent to farms to conduct the registration and GPS tracking.

The meeting was attended by over 400 coffee farmers and representatives of coffee farmers’ organizations from Kisozi, Namasagali, and surrounding villages.

