KAMPALA, UGANDA —Top industry experts shared their insights and expertise on navigating the gig economy at the Freelancer Summit held in Kampala, Uganda.

The summit, which brought together seasoned professionals from various fields, aimed to provide a platform for knowledge sharing and networking among freelancers and entrepreneurs.

Japheth Kawanguzi, Team Lead at the Innovation Village, emphasized the importance of adaptability and intentionality in achieving success as a freelancer. “The opportunities you seek within the gig economy will only be realized when you actively pursue them,” he said.

Michael Niyitegeka, Director of Refractory Academy, stressed the need to understand the scope of work and required competencies before taking on any project. “Success hinges on grasping the entire scope of a project and knowing the competencies required to deliver it effectively,” he added.

Bart Cornille, D4D and Innovation Expert at Enabel Uganda, highlighted the value of soft skills such as communication, time management, and teamwork in building a strong professional network and portfolio.

Daina Katto, Managing Partner at Steadman Global, advised freelancers to continually build their skillset and back them up with certifications to demonstrate expertise. “Professionalism is key to survival in the industry,” she said.

Dr. Egwang Mitch Ronnie emphasized the importance of resilience, learning, and constant adaptation in achieving success as a freelancer. “Every failure is a chance to win or learn,” he said.

The summit provided a valuable opportunity for young professionals to learn from experienced experts and network with peers in the industry. As the gig economy continues to grow, events like this are crucial in equipping the next generation of freelancers with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed.

