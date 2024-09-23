The Opposition National Economic Empowerment Diologue (NEED) has called for a national referendum to consider electing the president through parliament rather than directly through the people.

The call was made by the NEED party president Joseph Kiiza Kabuleta at party headquarters Lubaga Kampala amidst the president of justice and constitutional affairs, Nobert Mao’s move to introduce electoral reforms seeking to allow parliament to elect the president, rather than the people directly voting for their leader among others.

Kabuleta says this approach undermines democratic principles and the will of the people. He also worries that a president elected by Parliament might be less accountable to the people.

Norbert Mao has proposed electoral reforms that would allow parliament to elect the president, which Kabuleta says it needs a national referendum to make a final resolution.

Meanwhile, Kabuleta further appealed to all opposition parties to refrain from electing the president through parliament, emphasizing that the approach denies citizens their fundamental right to directly choose their leader through the ballot box.

The controversial nature of the proposal has drawn parallels with previous constitutional amendments in Uganda that have sparked widespread debate and criticism. One of the most notable examples occurred in 2005 when the Ugandan Parliament voted to remove presidential term limits, allowing Museveni to extend his time in office indefinitely.

This amendment was seen by many as a significant blow to democratic governance, as it concentrated more power in the presidency and undermined political competition

Similarly, in 2017, another controversial amendment saw the removal of the presidential age limit, which had previously barred candidates over 75 from running for office. This change allowed Museveni, who had been in power since 1986, to remain eligible for re-election, further entrenching his hold on power. Both of these amendments were met with public outcry, protests, and opposition, but were nonetheless passed by a parliament largely controlled by Museveni’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

Kabuleta’s fears are not unfounded, given the history of such constitutional changes in Uganda. He pointed out that the proposal might be popular among members of Parliament, as it would give them greater power in electing the president, but it would likely face resistance from the public.

“We suspect that this proposal will be popular in Parliament because MPs will realize how much power they have in electing the president… but it will not be as popular among the masses,” he noted.

He urged Ugandans to become more engaged in civic matters and to actively oppose the proposal. “People are often involved in inconsequential things when the future of the country is determined by a few compromised and corrupt individuals,” he said. Kabuleta also stressed the importance of preparing for Uganda’s future after Museveni, warning that the only person currently planning for a post-Museveni Uganda is Museveni himself.

