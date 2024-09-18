The recent announcement of a 3% price increment across most DStv and GOtv packages has sparked widespread outrage among subscribers in Uganda. This marks the second price hike in less than six months, leaving many customers feeling financially strained and questioning the value of the service.

Effective October, the popular Compact Plus plan will increase from Shs170,000 to Shs175,000, while the Premium package, offering over 170 channels, will rise from Shs290,000 to Shs300,000. GOtv’s Supa subscription will also see a price adjustment, increasing from Shs69,000 to Shs71,000.

Subscribers have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions and seek alternative entertainment options. Some have appealed to regulators, such as the Uganda Communications Commission, to intervene and address the escalating costs.

In response to the backlash, Rinaldi Jamugisa, MultiChoice Uganda’s communications manager, cited rising content production costs and increased competition from streaming services like Netflix as key factors driving the price hike. “The cost of producing and acquiring high-quality content is significant, and we must adapt to remain competitive,” he explained.

Despite the price increases, MultiChoice emphasizes the value of its packages, highlighting exclusive local and international content, live sports, and streaming capabilities. The company has also invested heavily in its Showmax streaming platform, which has shown promising revenue growth.

However, the company’s financial struggles are well-documented. MultiChoice’s 2023 financial statements revealed liabilities exceeding assets by Shs180 billion, primarily due to foreign exchange woes in key markets such as Nigeria, Angola, Kenya, and Zambia.

The potential merger with French media giant Canal+, which values MultiChoice at R125 per share, may offer a lifeline. Industry experts believe the combined entity could reduce costs through streamlined technology spending, content production, and acquisitions, potentially becoming one of the largest entertainment companies globally.

As MultiChoice navigates its financial challenges, subscribers remain wary of further price increases. The company’s strategy will be closely watched as it seeks to balance costs with market competition and regain customer trust.

The Ugandan market is not alone in its dissatisfaction, as MultiChoice faces similar backlash in other African countries. The company must carefully consider its pricing strategy to avoid losing its market share to cheaper alternatives like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

