KIRUHURA, UGANDA – Lucky Bianka Atino (Miss Tourism Uganda 2024), Shan Birungi (Miss Tourism Uganda Heritage), and Rachael Akidi (Miss Tourism Karamoja) have visited Mwesigwa Resorts popularly known as Ankole Cattle Village in Kiruhura district to experience the rich cultural heritage of the Ankole cattle.

The Ankole Cattle Village, launched in late July, is a pioneering initiative dedicated to promoting the iconic Ankole Cow, a symbol of Ugandan heritage and culture of the Ankole Community.

During their tour, the trio was taken on a comprehensive tour of the village, where they learned about the unique characteristics, cultural attachment, and conservation efforts of the Ankole Cow.

“The Ankole Cow is an integral part of our cultural identity and heritage,” said Miss Tourism Ankole 2024-2025, Shan Birungi.

“I am thrilled to support initiatives that promote and preserve our cultural treasures for future generations.”

According to Patricia Kyompaire, Communications Person for the village, the visit by the Miss Tourism titleholders is a significant milestone in promoting the Ankole Cow and cultural heritage. “We believe that by showcasing our unique cultural attractions, we can drive tourism and economic growth in the region,” she said.

Birungi commended Dr. Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari, proprietor of Mwesigwa Resorts, for his efforts in promoting Ankole heritage.

Dr. Rukaari expressed his delight at hosting the beauty queens, saying, “What a day hosting these beauties at Mwesigwa Resorts! Lucky Bianka Atino, Akidi Racheal, and Shan Birungi brought the crown-worthy vibes to our spot.”

The Ankole Cattle Village offers a unique opportunity for tourists and locals to experience the majesty of the Ankole Cow up close.

The facility aims to educate visitors about the importance of conserving this iconic breed and its contribution to Uganda’s agricultural sector.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to promote cultural tourism in Uganda. Ankole cattle, known for their distinctive long horns, are mainly found in Western Uganda and hold significant cultural and historical value.

President Yoweri Museveni, a renowned Ankole cattle herder himself, has long been associated with the breed.

He has emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting Uganda’s rich cultural heritage, including the iconic Ankole cattle.

The Ankole cattle are considered sacred and are not typically raised for meat. Instead, they provide a source of livelihood and serve as a symbol of status and wealth.

The visit by the Miss Tourism titleholders underscores the significance of cultural tourism in promoting Uganda’s rich heritage and supporting local communities.

Their presence helped raise awareness about the village and its mission, inspiring a new wave of interest in this unique cultural attraction.

