MUBENDE – A tragic incident occurred in Mubende on Saturday night, leading to the death of one man and a police search for another. According to Wamala region police spokesperson, Superintendent Racheal Kawala, the incident took place at approximately 9 pm in the Ngowa Lc1 area of Katente Parish, Kiyuni subcounty.

Ignitious Nyansiyo, a resident of Ngowa Lc1, was found with the wife of Mutatina Khalisiti, who works as a lumberjack in Kagadi district. Khalisiti had been away from home for an extended period, leaving his wife in Ngowa Lc1. It is alleged that Nyansiyo had been having an extramarital affair with Khalisiti’s wife.

On Saturday night, Khalisiti returned home unexpectedly and found Nyansiyo in bed with his wife. In a fit of rage, Khalisiti allegedly stabbed Nyansiyo to death using a knife. After the stabbing, Khalisiti and his wife fled the scene, leaving Nyansiyo’s body behind.

By the time police arrived, Nyansiyo was found dead in Khalisiti’s bed. His body has been taken to Mubende regional referral hospital for a postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Efforts are currently underway to arrest and charge Khalisiti in connection with Nyansiyo’s death. Police are urging anyone with information about Khalisiti’s whereabouts to come forward and assist in the investigation.”

