A concerned citizen, Deus Arinaitwe, has taken the government to court over the proposed relocation of Luzira Prison to Buikwe District.

He claims this move is intended to pave the way for a commercial investment, specifically the construction of the Uganda International Conference Center and Commercial Hub by Tian Tang Group Holdings Limited who is the respondent in this matter together with the Attorney General.

Arinaitwe argues that President Museveni’s directive to relocate the prison is illegal and unconstitutional, violating Article 26 of the Constitution regarding the right to own property. He also contends that the president exceeded his authority by directing negotiations without following due process.

Arinaitwe seeks a declaration that the ongoing negotiations are illegal and requests a permanent order against the relocation. He alleges that the president’s actions undermine the rule of law and good governance.

Former Attorney General Fred Ruhindi has also expressed concerns, urging caution and thorough due diligence to ensure the investor’s seriousness and capability. The Uganda Prisons Service has identified a 3.5-square-mile land in Buikwe for the relocation, with plans to purchase one square mile.

The case highlights concerns about the potential abuse of power and disregard for legal procedures in the relocation process. Parliament has demanded a detailed plan for the relocation to ensure transparency and accountability.

