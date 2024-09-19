In a bold move signaling a new chapter for Kisoro District, youthful city real state mogul and businesswoman Ms. Fancy Nirere has declared her candidacy to replace the late State Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Hon. Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke, in the forthcoming Kisoro Woman Member of Parliament by-election.

Ms. Nirere, an accomplished realtor with deep roots in the Kisoro District, will run as the ruling party candidate for the National Resistance Movement (NRM). Her announcement comes as the NRM and the Electoral Commission prepare to unveil the roadmap for this high-stakes election, which has already stirred significant debate and tension within the Southwestern district.

The passing of Hon. Mateke has created a vacuum that several Bafumbira and opinion leaders are keen to address with sensitivity and respect. While some advocate for a family member of the late minister, Ms. Nirere’s candidacy represents a fresh perspective and a renewed commitment to the district’s progress.

In her announcement, Ms. Nirere expressed her dedication to continuing the impactful work initiated by the late Hon. Mateke. “The people of Kisoro District have assured me of their full support, and despite the challenges faced during the recent funeral proceedings, I am resolute in carrying forward the vision she championed,” Ms. Nirere stated.

“Our supporters are energized to build on the foundation laid by Hon. Nyirabashitsi. This election is not just about filling a seat; it’s about advancing our collective interests and solving our challenges ourselves, rather than relying on external solutions,” she added.

NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong has also reassured the people of Kisoro that the party will adhere to its policy of conducting a fair and open primary election, rather than ring-fencing the position to a family member, as suggested by some opinion leaders. “The NRM is committed to an inclusive process, open to candidates beyond Mateke’s family, ensuring that the people of Kisoro have the freedom to choose their representative,” Todwong emphasized in an interview with NBS TV.

Ms. Nirere, a daughter of the late Hakiza Aloysious and Mrs. Clotilda Hakiza, hails from Kindadari Trading Centre in Murinzi Village, Muramba Sub County, Bufumbira South. She is a proud alumna of Muramba Primary School and holds dual bachelor’s degrees in Social Work and Social Administration from Uganda Christian University, Mukono, and Physiology, complemented by multiple business certifications in real estate management.

As a representative of the younger generation, Ms. Nirere has been embraced by many as a dynamic and forward-thinking candidate poised to bring innovative solutions and energy to Kisoro’s legislative representation.

The campaign trail is set to be dynamic, with Ms. Nirere poised to galvanize support and address the district’s key issues head-on. Her candidacy marks a significant moment for Kisoro, as voters prepare to choose a leader who will uphold and advance their community’s aspirations.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

