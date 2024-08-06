KAMPALA, UGANDA – As the world grapples with the challenges of climate change, youth entrepreneurship is emerging as a vital component in the quest for sustainable food systems and agricultural resilience. In Uganda, where over 70% of the population is under the age of 30, empowering young people to take up agriculture is seen as a critical step towards ensuring food security and economic growth.

According to Dr. Jeremiah Rogito, a leading expert on climate adaptation and sustainable agriculture, youth entrepreneurship has the potential to revolutionize the agricultural sector in Uganda and Africa.

“By providing young people with the skills, knowledge, and resources they need to succeed, we can unlock a new era of innovation and productivity in agriculture,” he said during a Youth Entrepreneurship for the Future of Agriculture summit held in the Uganda capital on Monday, August 6, 2024.

The African Development Bank estimates that over 10 million young people enter the labor market in Africa every year, with only 3 million finding formal employment. In Uganda, the agricultural sector is seen as a key driver of economic growth and employment opportunities for young people. However, challenges persist, including limited access to finance, land ownership, markets, and technology.

“The future of food and agriculture in Uganda depends on our ability to empower young people to take up agriculture as a viable business opportunity,” said Dr. Rogito. “We must work together to create an enabling environment that supports youth entrepreneurship and innovation in agriculture.”

To address these challenges, initiatives such as the Youth Entrepreneurship for the Future of Agriculture (YEFFA) program, launched by AGRA Africa in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, aim to provide young people with the tools, innovations, and business opportunities they need to succeed in agriculture.

According to Dr. Rogito, the program aims to create 1.5 million dignified jobs in Africa by engaging young people in various agricultural value chain activities. He emphasized that agriculture has the potential to generate over 50% of the jobs required in Africa and encouraged young people to take an interest in the sector.

“In our five-year transformative journey with the Mastercard Foundation, we aim to create 1.5 million dignified jobs in Africa. This can be achieved by engaging young people in various agricultural value chain activities. We look forward to reaching out to over 10 million youth in Africa, said Dr. Rogito.

This initiative has already gained momentum in Ghana and Rwanda and is currently underway in Uganda. The program will soon be extended to Kenya and Ethiopia, with the goal of amplifying the voices of young people on climate action in Africa and using their input to inform global engagement and policy change.

“All these voices will be consolidated into regional voices and brought together at the Africa Food System Forum in Kigali, Rwanda, from September 2nd to 6th. We aim to amplify the voices of youth, highlighting what they need to see happen in terms of climate action on the continent. We will use these voices to inform global engagement, such as COP29, to drive policy changes that favor youth in agriculture,” Rugito stated.

The program focuses on spanning the entire farm value chain, including agricultural producers, input suppliers, value addition, processing facilities, distribution services, financial inclusion, youth governance, and climate adaptation.

Dr. Sharon Mbabazi Tusiime, Programs Officer for AGRA Africa, highlighted the importance of engaging youth in modern technological means to improve farming practices.

“As young Ugandans, consider transitioning from inherited land ownership to private ownership, which offers more freedom in your farming activities,” she advised. “Compile your agricultural activities in the digital space to create a reference point for future generations.”

Samuel Musinguzi, a youth from Kikuube district in Bunyoro region and a participant in the initiative, commended AGRA Africa for empowering young people to participate in Climate Smart Agriculture. This approach not only protects the environment but also improves their income. “I currently practice poultry farming, which generates modest earnings and has saved me from engaging in harmful practices like environmental degradation,” he shared. “Our private forest owner association focuses on environmental conservation through tree planting and carbon trade.”

Musinguzi noted that the meeting had equipped him with knowledge and skills on environmental conservation, which he will apply to his farming business, focusing on ginger, turmeric, and pepper cultivation. He urged local governments and stakeholders to support youth in abandoning charcoal burning and wetland farming, promoting more sustainable practices.

