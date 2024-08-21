KAMPALA —In recent months, Former Presidential candidate Joseph Kiiza Kabuleta of the NEED Party has been notably visible alongside leaders of various opposition factions in Uganda.

He has attended events such as the Uganda Young Democrats (UYD) Alumni convention ceremony, thanksgiving party of Mathias Mpuuga, shared platforms with with Asuman Basalirwa of the JEEMA Party, Ken Lukyamuzi of the Conservative Party, and recently with Dr Kiiza besigye and Erias Lukwago at the FDC katonga delegates conference.

This has raised questions about his growing presence in the broader opposition movement and what it means for Uganda’s political landscape.

Uganda’s political parties are currently grappling with a series of setbacks, ranging from financial struggles to deep-rooted ideological divisions. The political environment has been heavily influenced by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), which has, over the years, vowed and employed various tactics to weaken opposition parties.

This strategy, reminiscent of former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi’s approach in Kenya, has resulted in factionalism within major opposition parties like the Democratic Party (DP), National Unity Platform (NUP), Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

The National Unity Platform (NUP), under Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine), has recently been embroiled in a notable internal struggle. The fallout between NUP and its former Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga, has exposed cracks within the party.

Allegations of sidelining key figures, disagreements over strategy, and competing visions for the party’s future have created a rift that has weakened NUP’s cohesiveness.

Similarly, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), once the main opposition force in Uganda, has been splintered into two rival factions: FDC Najjanankumbi and FDC Katonga. These divisions, rooted in ideological differences and leadership struggles, have eroded the party’s effectiveness and allowed the ruling NRM to exploit these vulnerabilities.

The Democratic Party (DP) has also suffered from internal fractures, most notably the emergence of the DP Block faction, which has further diluted its influence. The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) has not been spared either, with NRM infiltration and co-optation tactics leading to the party’s diminished role in national politics.

Amidst these challenges, there is a growing recognition that opposition parties need to unite to stand a chance against the entrenched power of the NRM. The success of political alliances and coalitions in Kenya, where such formations have led to significant political change, serves as a compelling example for Uganda.

Kabuleta’s increasing presence across different opposition platforms can be attributed to his unique position within Uganda’s political spectrum. Unlike leaders from older political parties, Kabuleta is not burdened by the historical political baggage that haunts entities like the DP and UPC.

His relative newness to the political scene, coupled with his lack of association with the NRM’s controversial history, positions him as a neutral and unifying figure.

In contrast to these divided entities, Kabuleta’s NEED Party has avoided becoming entangled in such factional disputes. This neutrality is one of his defining characteristics. His relatively recent entry into the political arena means he does not carry the scars of past ideological battles or the legacy of contentious leadership disputes that plague other opposition leaders.

As Uganda’s opposition looks for a way forward, the importance of political alliances and coalitions cannot be overstated. The political landscape is increasingly leaning towards the formation of broad-based coalitions aimed at unseating President Yoweri Museveni and his family from power.

Kabuleta’s involvement in these alliances signals a recognition of the need for a new kind of leadership—one that can bring together diverse political factions under a common cause.

This fresh perspective allows Kabuleta to engage with different opposition factions without being perceived as a threat or as someone with an agenda rooted in old rivalries. He is able to approach coalition-building and alliances from a more pragmatic standpoint, focusing on shared goals rather than the historical grievances that often hamper cooperation among Uganda’s opposition parties.

Kabuleta’s presence at events like Mpuuga’s thanksgiving party and his interactions with leaders like Besigye, Basalirwa and Lukyamuzi suggest that he is positioning himself as a key player in the emerging opposition alliances. His ability to engage with different factions without being seen as a threat or competitor is crucial in a political environment where trust and cooperation are in short supply.

Kabuleta’s actions reflect a broader trend in Ugandan politics, where the need for cooperation and coalition-building is becoming increasingly apparent. As the opposition continues to explore ways to effectively challenge the NRM, Kabuleta’s role is likely to become even more significant

However, Kabuleta’s uniqueness is not without its drawbacks. While his outsider status frees him from the internal rifts that beset other parties, it also means he lacks the deep-rooted political experience and established grassroots networks that figures like Besigye or Bobi Wine possess. His political career, though growing, is still in its nascent stages, and this lack of experience can be a liability when navigating the complex and often treacherous waters of Ugandan politics.

Additionally, Kabuleta’s NEED Party, while not embroiled in factionalism, is also not as deeply embedded in Uganda’s political fabric as older parties. This limits its immediate influence and reach, especially in a political environment where mobilizing a broad base of support is crucial. His appeal as a neutral figure is double-edged; while it allows him to mediate between warring factions, it also leaves him without a solid, loyal constituency to fall back on.

In a landscape marked by division and discord, Joseph Kabuleta’s position as a neutral, unifying figure offers a refreshing alternative. His ability to remain above the fray of factionalism gives him a unique edge in building coalitions and fostering cooperation among Uganda’s opposition. However, his lack of deep political experience and grassroots support poses challenges that he will need to address if he is to play a significant role in shaping the future of Uganda’s opposition.

Kabuleta’s journey is still unfolding, and while his approach sets him apart from the entrenched dynamics of other parties, his ability to translate this uniqueness into lasting political influence remains a question. As Uganda’s opposition navigates a difficult path ahead, Kabuleta’s role will likely continue to evolve, offering both opportunities and challenges in equal measure.

