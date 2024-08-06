By Henry Jjemba

KAMPALA —The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has decried the continued unlawful interference by the police with citizens’ rights to peaceful assembly and demonstrations.

In a statement issued on August 5, 2024, signed by their president, Bernard Oundo, the umbrella body of lawyers in the country stated that the freedom of assembly and peaceful demonstration are guaranteed fundamental rights under the Constitution of Uganda and essential tools for building a vibrant, free, and democratic society.

However, these rights remain under sustained attack by the Uganda Police, who, as a matter of de facto policy, bar and interfere with the vast majority of civic or political gatherings and demonstrations in the country. Mr. Oundo cited incidents where people have been blocked, including medical interns on August 2, who were prevented from chanting “deploy us” at the Ministry of Health headquarters, and FDC members of the Katonga faction, who were arrested today while marching to the Kenya High Commission to deliver a protest note concerning the arrest of their 36 members in Kenya.

“The aforementioned incidents are but a few examples of the regular and now habitual interferences by the Uganda Police Force in all manner of civic gatherings and protests or demonstrations,” the statement reads in part. “The police do not have the authority to question or determine whether a peaceful demonstration is called for or not. Instead, they have a duty to ensure that protests or demonstrations are held peacefully.”

In their statement, ULS further cautioned the police against their continuous reliance on various provisions of the Public Order Management Act, 2013, which have been held by the courts to be unconstitutional, unlawful, null, and void for unreasonably limiting the people’s right to assemble and demonstrate. ULS also called upon the police to investigate and hold accountable all officers who continue to arbitrarily curtail the rights of all persons to assemble and peacefully demonstrate and urged the general public to desist from violent demonstrations and attacks on law enforcement officers.

The statement concludes by warning police officers that ULS will take legal action against them in their personal capacities if they are found to have deliberately violated the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and other persons.

