Renowned Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Bilal Ahmad Baba from Shalby Sanar Hospital in India recently shared his expertise with Ugandan cardiologists on diagnosing and treating heart diseases, particularly acute coronary syndrome.

The session, organized by C-Care at Golf Course Hotel in Kampala, aimed to enhance the knowledge and skills of Ugandan medical professionals in cardiology.

Dr. Baba emphasized the importance of staying updated on the latest technologies and techniques in cardiology, as heart diseases continue to evolve. He took the Ugandan cardiologists through the latest technology and techniques on dealing with heart diseases, especially acute coronary syndrome.

Fauz Kavuma, Director of Medical Services at C-Care Uganda, highlighted the need for continuous learning and innovation in healthcare. “By hosting experts like Dr. Baba, we aim to empower our healthcare professionals to deliver world-class care, ultimately improving the health and well-being of communities across Uganda,” Kavuma said.

The session coincided with the release of Thromban, a groundbreaking new heart drug by Zydus, which promises to be a game-changer in managing thrombotic conditions. Thromban is designed to prevent blood clots from forming and causing blockages in blood vessels, thereby reducing the risk of cardiovascular events. Its introduction has the potential to revolutionize the management of heart disease, providing a safer and more effective treatment alternative for patients.

Thromban’s mechanism of action is distinct from existing anticoagulant medications, offering a new treatment option for patients at risk of thrombotic conditions. Its key benefits include enhanced efficacy in preventing blood clots and reducing cardiovascular events, improved safety profile compared to existing anticoagulant medications, convenient dosing and administration, and potential to reduce healthcare costs associated with thrombotic conditions.

C-Care’s commitment to Continuous Medical Education (CME) programs is evident in their efforts to bring together experts from around the globe to share the latest innovations and best practices in medicine. By making Thromban available, C-Care aims to improve patient outcomes and save lives.

