The UK Government and the Government of Uganda have launched a £5m clean cooking programme to promote electric cooking and reduce reliance on traditional fuels. The two-year programme aims to establish a high-impact Clean Cooking Unit, support urban authorities in promoting market-led clean cooking solutions, and expand a nationwide sustainable supply chain of electric cooking appliances.

The programme will promote the use of Electric Pressure Cookers (EPCs) and induction cookers, which offer fast, efficient, and safe cooking solutions. EPCs reduce cooking time by up to 50%, preserve nutrients and flavors, and are designed for household, institutional, and business use. These innovative electric cooking technologies have the potential to transform the cooking landscape in Uganda, improving health, environmental conservation, and household budget savings.

The launch event featured live cooking demonstrations and exclusive offers. Kate Airey, British High Commissioner to Uganda, emphasized the UK’s commitment to clean energy and promoting efficient electric cooking. “Clean energy is a UK priority. Our goal with promotion of Efficient Electric Cooking is to simplify the cooking process, minimise potential cooking hazards while supporting Uganda’s energy and climate action goals.”

Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, Minister for Energy and Mineral Development, highlighted the importance of alternative and affordable cleaner cooking solutions. “We thank the UK Government and other partners for supporting Uganda to promote clean cooking. The launch of this programme marks a significant milestone in our journey, being the first such programme dedicated to eCooking.”

A behavior change campaign will be rolled out to accelerate eCooking adoption, including outreach, media engagement, and a mobile app. EPCs are available for purchase, and more information can be found on the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development and Uganda National Alliance for Clean Cooking websites.

This programme builds on a successful innovative research pilot led by UK’s Loughborough University in partnership with the Energy Sector Management Assistance Program (ESMAP) focusing on modern energy cooking services (MECS). The programme represents significant opportunities towards sustainable energy solutions, improved health, environmental conservation, household budget savings, and convenience and saved time to engage in other productive activities.”

