ENTEBBE – The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado has long been a benchmark for off-road capability, and the latest iteration takes it to new heights. With its improved ground clearance, refined suspension, and enhanced engine performance, this vehicle is designed to conquer even the most challenging terrain.

During a recent test drive at the OnCourse 4×4 facility, the Prado demonstrated its exceptional off-road prowess, tackling rocky inclines, muddy stretches, and steep declines with ease. Its advanced 4WD system, electronic differential locking, and traction control worked seamlessly together to maintain grip and stability, even in the most treacherous conditions.

Mick Farmer, Training Director at OnCourse 4×4, praised the new Prado’s intelligence and advancements over the old version. “The new Prado is a powerful tool, but drivers need to know how to use it,” he noted. “With its advanced systems and increased capability, it’s essential to understand how to harness its power to get the most out of it.”

The Prado’s off-road advantages are numerous. Its improved ground clearance allows it to navigate rocky terrain and deep ruts with ease, while its refined suspension provides a smooth ride even in the most challenging conditions. The vehicle’s advanced ABS system allows it to stop quickly and safely, even on steep declines, and its supportive camera system provides a clear view of the terrain and any potential hazards.

In Uganda’s rural areas, where roads are often unpaved and poorly maintained, the Prado’s exceptional off-road capability is a major advantage. Its ability to navigate muddy stretches, rocky terrain, and steep inclines with ease makes it an ideal choice for drivers who need to travel to remote areas or construction sites.

The Prado’s premium interior and advanced technology are just the icing on the cake, providing a safe and comfortable driving experience even in the most challenging conditions. With its advanced features, including a Heads-Up Display and up to 8 airbags, this vehicle is the ultimate off-road companion.

One of the standout features of the Prado is its ability to adapt to different environments, whether it’s off-road or main roads. Its advanced systems and increased capability make it an excellent choice for drivers who need a vehicle that can handle both on and off-road driving with ease.

The test drive showcased the Prado’s exceptional capabilities, including its ability to navigate tight spaces and challenging terrain with ease. Its advanced ABS system allows it to stop quickly and safely, even in the most challenging conditions, and its supportive camera system provides a clear view of the terrain and any potential hazards.

The Land Cruiser Prado boasts an array of new active and passive safety features, including additional side, knee, and curtain airbags, an advanced traction control system featuring Toyota’s ATRAC off-road function, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), and Downhill Assist Control (DAC).

A key feature of the new Land Cruiser Prado is the stabilizer bar with a disconnection mechanism, which was introduced for the first time in a Toyota vehicle.

At the touch of a button, the driver can disconnect the front stabilizer bar system to increase suspension travel, making it easier to conquer obstacles. This system automatically reconnects at speeds above 30 km/h to ensure optimum road holding.

The Multi-Terrain Monitor and Panoramic View Monitor systems provide additional assistance during off-road driving, featuring four cameras with a high-resolution screen to help navigate challenging landscapes.

The Land Cruiser Prado’s design artfully combines traditional elements with modern features, resulting in a vehicle that excels in both style and function. The exterior boasts a classic Land Cruiser silhouette with strong horizontal lines, while the new-generation model has significantly updated dimensions: 4,930mm in length, 1,980mm in width, and 1,935mm in height, with an increased wheelbase of 2,850mm.

The vehicle also includes features like Crawl Control for obstacle clearance assistance, a Heads-Up Display for easier reading of vital information, and up to 8 airbags for enhanced safety.

With its exceptional off-road capability, advanced features, and premium interior, the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is the ultimate vehicle for drivers who need a reliable and capable off-road companion. Whether you’re navigating rocky terrain, muddy stretches, or steep inclines, the Prado is the perfect choice for any off-road adventure.

