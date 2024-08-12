A senior lawyer, John Matovu, 62, has been charged and remanded to Luzira prison for allegedly stealing over Shs4.1 billion meant for war loss compensation to Busoga Growers Cooperatives.

Matovu appeared before Anti-Corruption Court presided over by Principal Magistrate Albert Asiimwe, were he has denied the two charges of theft by agent and conspiracy to defraud.

He claimed the charges were “false” and “malicious” and threatened to sue the state if he is acquitted.

Matovu’s lawyers applied for his temporary release, reasoning his advanced age, financial stability, and a medical condition requiring timely medication.

However, the magistrate remanded him until August 16, citing the need to evaluate several issues, including a consent letter from a surety’s spouse.

Matovu is jointly charged with three others, including Charles Basoga, chairperson of Busoga Growers Cooperative, James Muganza, District Commercial Officer who are on bail, and Fred Makada, another lawyer who has been reported to be out of the country .

Prosecution alleges that between 2018 and 2023, Muganza and Basoga received funds meant for war compensation and used them for personal gain. Matovu and Makada are accused of stealing billions meant for war loss compensation while acting as advocates for the cooperative.

The magistrate directed Matovu’s lawyers to serve the court and prosecution with a copy of the search certificate of the land title they seek to rely on as security, along with a written consent from the spouse of the surety, by August 15.

The bail ruling will be made on August 16.

