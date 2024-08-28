KAMPALA – Today, Wednesday, August 29th, marks the successful conclusion of Prudential Uganda’s six-month SAFE STEPS Road Safety Campaign, an initiative dedicated to raising awareness and promoting safer driving habits nationwide. This campaign, a collaborative effort between Prudence Foundation, Prudential Uganda, and implemented by Uganda Red Cross Society, has equipped over 8,000 boda-boda riders with essential road safety and first aid skills.

The campaign covered Central, Western, and Eastern Uganda, specifically targeting the five divisions within the Kampala Metropolitan Area, as well as Mbarara, Mbale, Masaka, and Mityana districts. Launched on October 31, 2023, the second phase of the SAFE STEPS campaign built upon the foundations of its predecessor, expanding its focus on promoting road safety, first aid, and behavioral change among boda-boda riders.

In addition to hands-on training, the campaign disseminated public service announcement videos, educational posters, and engaged with the media on key road safety topics such as drunk driving, distracted driving, seat belt use, speed limits, and pedestrian safety. Since its inception in Uganda, the SAFE STEPS campaign has reached over 12,000 boda-boda riders.

At the closing event, Prudential Uganda’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tetteh Ayitevie, expressed his gratitude and confidence in the campaign’s impact, stating, “We are incredibly proud of the positive impact the SAFE STEPS campaign has had on the boda-boda communities, as evidenced by their shared experiences and understanding of road safety and first aid skills. This initiative is deeply rooted in our sustainability ambition, delivering real-world impact and building long-term resilience in the communities we serve. It is also closely aligned with our purpose, ‘For Every Life, For Every Future.'”

“Road safety is a critical issue, and through our collective efforts, we have made significant strides in educating the public and promoting safer driving practices. Our commitment to road safety does not end here; we will continue to support initiatives aimed at reducing road accidents and saving lives,” Ayitevie added.

According to the Uganda Police Annual Performance report 2023, road traffic crashes totaled 23,608, with motorcycles contributing 36% (13,386), followed by motor cars at 28% (10,398). The road crash fatalities by road user category majorly involved motorcycles riders and their passengers, which accounted for 45% of the total number of fatalities recorded in 2023, followed by pedestrians at 37% (1,795), vehicle occupants at 15% (737), and pedal cyclists at 3% (140) of all fatalities.

Uganda Red Cross Society’s Secretary General, Kwesiga Robert, applauded Prudential Uganda for sustaining the road safety initiative – SAFE STEPS Phase II, implemented by URCS, through which over 8,000 boda-boda riders have been trained and sensitized on road safety and first aid. “At URCS, we are committed to road safety and recognize the rapid escalation of Uganda’s road safety crisis, calling for an urgent need for sustained road safety education and sensitization efforts to reduce accidents and save lives.”

Since 2019, URCS has been implementing a response to Public Health Emergencies program funded by the Government of Uganda through the Ministry of Health, aimed at improving emergency medical services along major highways by providing timely response to casualties of Road Traffic Accidents (RTA) by operating a fleet of 21 ambulances. Prudential Uganda’s partnership with URCS through the SAFE STEPS campaign is therefore accelerating the URCS’ mandate to save lives.

Tetteh concluded by noting that the SAFE STEPS campaign will continue in 2024, expanding its reach to more districts beyond the Kampala Metropolitan Area, Mityana, Masaka, Mbale, and Masaka. The Traffic Police Spokesperson noted that Uganda continues to register road accidents, with most causes attributed to human error, emphasizing the need for individual responsibility in driving safely to reduce crashes.”

The Traffic Police Spokesperson emphasized that Uganda still grapples with road accidents, resulting in loss of life. The primary causes of these crashes have been identified as speeding and reckless driving, with human error accounting for 95% of the cases.

“However, by making responsible choices on the roads, we can significantly reduce accidents by more than 50%. By choosing to drive safely, you can ensure your own safety and arrival at your destination alive. We extend our gratitude to Prudential and Uganda Red Cross for their support in this initiative, which aligns with the government’s efforts to reduce road crashes.”

