Real estate developers have been urged to adopt the latest technologies available on the international market to boost Uganda’s construction sector. This call was made on August 8 at the opening of the three-day Uganda Buildcon International Expo at the UMA Showgrounds in Lugogo, Kampala. The expo is held under the theme “Connect with the construction industry to build a better tomorrow.”

Vijayanka Brighuvansi, Director of Exhibition Organising and Promoting Company of India, emphasized the importance of accessing the latest products, machinery, and technologies. “We aim to ensure Ugandans have access to the latest technologies, which can reduce construction time from three months to one month,” he said.

The expo, which started in 2022, aims to help businesses in the housing and construction sector understand leading products and technologies. “Previously, Ugandans had to travel to various countries to learn about the latest advancements. Now, international players have been brought on board to showcase their technologies,” Mr. Brighuvansi explained.

The expo has attracted 130 local and international companies, an increase from 80 companies in 2022. Ms. Judith Nabakooba, Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development (MLHUD), who graced the opening ceremony as the chief guest, noted that the housing sector contributes 12% to Uganda’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). She pledged government support for the sector, including a proper legal framework and incentives for private sector investment.

The government has put in place policies and laws to provide security for investments, including the National Housing Policy, National Urban Policy, Condominium Property Act, Physical Planning Act, Energy Efficiency Guidelines, and the establishment of 23 Ministerial Zonal Offices.

Ms. Nabakooba expressed her ministry’s commitment to bridging the housing deficit of 2.1 million houses with continued support. Mr. Namit Gupta, Director of Futurex Group, applauded the partners for their commitment to supporting the expo.

The Uganda Buildcon International Expo is an international trade exhibition for the building and construction industry in Uganda, showcasing a wide range of machinery, tools, materials, architecture, interiors, engineering, manufacturing, and allied products and services.

