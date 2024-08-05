MBARARA – Prof. Pauline Byakika- Kibwika has been appointed as new Vice Chancellor for Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) after nail-biting process conducted by the Vice Chancellor Search Committee (VCSC), which commenced in January 2024.

A distinguished academic with extensive experience in public health and higher education leadership, Prof. Pauline Byakika-Kibwika, beat four other candidates that were shortlisted to contend for the university’s top academic and general administration position.

Prof. Pauline Byakika-Kibwika’s prospects for winning the battle of brains started when the Vice Chancellor Search Committee scored her overall performance at 84.3%, followed by Dr. Joel Bazira with 81.8%, Prof. Amon Agaba Ganafa with 80.7%, Dr. Juliet Mwanga-Amumpaire with 75.3%, and Dr. Lynnette T. Kyokunda with 72.2%.

The Vice Chancellor Search Committee (VCSC), established under Section 31(3) of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act, 2001 (as amended), and Section 9.2 of the MUST Council Charter (2021), was charged with identifying and recommending the most qualified candidate for the role.

Chaired by Prof. Philippa Musoke, the committee included two University Council members, Dr. Stevens Kisaka and Dr. Medard K. Bitekyerezo, alongside three University Senate members: Eng. Dr. Dorothy Okello, Dr. Evarist Nabaasa, and Prof. Musoke herself. The Academic Registrar, Dr. Martha Kyoshaba Twinamasiko, served as the Committee’s Secretary.

The search process involved several key stages, including the development of operational documents, advertisement of the position, shortlisting of candidates, due diligence, and final evaluations through interviews and public presentations.

A total of eleven applicants expressed interest in the position, with five being shortlisted based on their qualifications and adherence to the specified criteria. The shortlisted candidates underwent a comprehensive evaluation process, culminating in interviews and public presentations designed to assess their suitability for the Vice Chancellor role.

The candidates were evaluated across three stages: shortlisting (30%), interviews (50%), and public presentations (20%).

In her profile, Prof. Pauline Byakika-Kibwika also served in various senior roles, contributing significantly to policy development and institutional growth. Dr. Joel Bazira, an Associate Professor known for his work in microbiology and his dedication to advancing clinical research, has held several administrative positions and is praised for his ability to foster interdisciplinary collaboration. Prof. Amon Agaba Ganafa, a seasoned educator and researcher with a strong background in engineering and technology, has been instrumental in developing innovative educational programs and has a proven track record in academic management.

The other two candidates are Dr. Juliet Mwanga-Amumpaire, also an Associate Professor, who is a respected figure in medical research with extensive experience in public health projects. She has been involved in numerous international collaborations, enhancing her expertise in global health issues. Lastly, Dr. Lynnette T. Kyokunda, another Associate Professor, specializes in educational leadership and curriculum development. She has played a key role in advancing educational standards and is highly regarded for her contributions to teacher training and development.

After a comprehensive evaluation process, the top three candidates-Prof. Pauline Byakika-Kibwika, Dr. Joel Bazira, and Prof. Amon Agaba Ganafa-were recommended to the University Council by the University Senate. The Council then selected Prof. Byakika-Kibwika as the top choice and forwarded her name to the Chancellor. Subsequently, the Chancellor, Prof. Charles Olweny, officially appointed her as the new Vice Chancellor. The formal appointment was marked by the signing of her Instrument on Friday, August 2, 2024, by Prof. Olweny and Dr. Warren Naamara, the Chairperson of the University Council, who handed it to her.

The Committee expressed its appreciation to all applicants for their participation and to the various university bodies for their support throughout the critical process.

