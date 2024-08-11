President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday 9th August 2024 met and held discussions with H.E Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, the Chancellor of Cavendish University and former President of Nigeria.

During the meeting held at State House Entebbe, President Museveni stressed the need for teaching courses that have got a broad market base as this will quickly solve the problem of unemployment in Uganda and Africa as a whole. He added that once a university offers quality education, the number of students will increase at the institution.

On his part, Dr. Jonathan thanked President Museveni for the peace and stability in Uganda, adding that he has been in Uganda several times, but it is always peaceful unlike some other African countries.

He also highlighted the tremendous increase of students’ admission into Cavendish University-Uganda. He explained that Cavendish University has the most international students admitted to universities in Uganda.

