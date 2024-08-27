KAMPALA – In a brazen incident, a group of assailants armed with a hammer broke into the residence of Arinaitwe Mackline, a Victoria University student, in Nabulagala Zone, Rubaga Division, at around 01:00hrs on 22 August 2024.

According to Police Spokesperson ACP Kituuma Rusoke, the attackers assaulted Mackline, stealing her laptop, mobile phone, and academic transcripts. Despite her attempts to resist, she sustained injuries.

However, the suspects’ escape was short-lived, as they were confronted by a police patrol team from Old Kampala Police Station. One suspect, Mayanja Hassan, a 32-year-old resident of Kisenyi, Kampala Central Division, was arrested and found in possession of the hammer and all the stolen items.

Hassan’s arrest led to the apprehension of additional suspects, bringing a swift end to the incident. The police’s prompt response ensured the recovery of the stolen property and provided relief to the victim and the community.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

