The Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesige, has petitioned the High Court to set aside a ruling that recommended disciplinary action against him for his role in the controversial Shs1.7 billion award to four back-bench commissioners.

Mwesige argues that he was not a party to the original case and was condemned unheard, violating his right to natural justice.

In his application, Mwesige states that the court’s findings and orders were arrived at without affording him an opportunity to be heard, constituting a violation of his constitutional right.

He seeks an interim order stopping the execution and implementation of the orders against him, particularly those directing disciplinary proceedings.

High Court judge Douglas Singiza had ruled that the process leading to the service award was legal, but faulted Mwesige for neglecting his duty as an accounting officer.

Singiza directed the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury to institute disciplinary action against Mwesige within 12 months.

Mwesige’s application will be heard by Justice Singiza on September 10.

The controversy surrounding the service award led to an online campaign, #UgandaParliamentExhibition, and prompted the National Unity Platform leadership to ask one of the beneficiaries, Mathias Mpuuga, to return the money and resign from the parliamentary commission.

