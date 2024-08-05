Jinja, Uganda – The NCBA Bank Golf Series made its debut in Jinja on August 3, 2024, at the Jinja Golf Club, attracting over 100 golfers. The tournament, part of the bank’s efforts to promote golf development and sustainability, saw fierce competition in various categories.

Lillian Koowe emerged victorious in the Ladies Division 1, carding 43 points, while Patricia Nakasi won the Ladies Division 2 with 35 points. Olivia Nakuya took top honors in the Ladies Division 3 with 33 points. In the Men’s categories, Brian Omeda won Division 1 with 40 points, Bernard Mbayo won Division 2 with 40 points, and Renato Kania won Division 3 with 40 points.

Shashank Gadre won the Junior Boy title, while Mark Muyobo, NCBA Bank’s CEO, won the Staff category. Kagomba Edrae took the Guest Ladies title with 31 points, and Odhiambo David won the Guest Men title with 36 points.

On the course, Lillian Koowe also claimed the Nearest to the Pin and Longest Drive titles in the Ladies category, while Keegi David and Brian Omeda won the respective titles in the Men’s category. The Yellow Ball winners were Lillian Koowe, Tugume Rossettee, Mutaka Aggrey, and Jaramoji Chris.

The NCBA Golf series, now in its fourth annual edition, is set to be bigger and more thrilling than ever before. The winners will progress to the NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale in Nairobi, facing competition from Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda.

Mr. Mark Muyobo, the NCBA bank Chief Executive said: “Today, we celebrate greatness. Our unwavering commitment to supporting golf stems from our belief in greatness, and that belief inspires everything we do. We encourage all participants to continue pursuing greatness as we journey through this exciting Series.”

He said the tournament, that has previously only been held in Kampala and Entebbe in Uganda has now been extended to Jinja Club in a bid to reach more golfers across the country and promote the development of the game in line with NCBA’s commitment to regional sport development and community empowerment.

“Both the Men and Lady Winners of the NCBA Golf Series will be flown down to Nairobi to compete in the Grand Finale in November. This will give them an opportunity to test themselves against competition from the region and further develop their game”.

Mr. Muyobo, also said that through the NCBA “Change the Story” initiative, which is the bank’s flagship sustainability project, NCBA aims to minimize its direct impact on the climate while executing an elaborate tree planting program. In line this endeavor, golfers playing in the NCBA Golf Series planted 100 trees at the Jinja Golf Course.

Tree planting is integral to combating climate change and preserving our natural ecosystems. Our tree-growing activities yield tangible and lasting benefits, including carbon sequestration, employee engagement, and community empowerment,” Mr. Muyobo said.

Mr. Muyobo challenged Ugandan golfers to continue with the spirit of the game and also reflect on the challenges posed by climate change, identify and implement solutions that protect and restore nature.

The tournament’s success marks a significant milestone in NCBA Bank’s commitment to golf development and sustainability in Uganda and the East African region. The bank’s “Change the Story” initiative, which includes tree planting and conservation efforts, aims to minimize its environmental impact and promote community engagement.

