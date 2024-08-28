President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has attended the official launch of Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga’s candidacy for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairmanship at State House, Nairobi.

The event was hosted by His Excellency William Ruto, the President of the Republic of Kenya.

In his address, President Museveni reflected on his extensive involvement in African struggles since the 1960s, emphasising the critical need for accurate diagnosis in political management to address the continent’s challenges.

He underscored the necessity of patriotism and Pan-Africanism for Africa’s prosperity, citing historical instances where internal divisions led to the decline of previously successful African initiatives against external threats.

Highlighting the essence of leadership, President Museveni stated that the role of AUC Chairperson requires vision, conviction, and knowledge. He passionately advocated for a united Africa, asserting that collective strength among leaders is essential for the continent’s progress.

The President addressed the ongoing issue of poverty in Africa, describing it as a significant barrier since 1965 that has hindered the continent’s growth and led to dependency.

Expressing his confidence in Raila Odinga, President Museveni remarked, “I’m here to support the candidature of Raila Odinga on behalf of Uganda because he’s a convinced Pan-Africanist.”

He emphasised that leadership is not merely about career progression but is about embodying vision and conviction.

The President also highlighted the need for improved infrastructure and peace, defining these as strategic prerequisites for achieving universal unity within the region and Africa.

President William Samoei Ruto expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the heads of state who positively responded to his invitation, urging the entire continent to rally behind Mr. Raila Odinga’s candidacy.

President Ruto emphasised that this support is vital for propelling Africa towards sustainable peace and a new era of shared prosperity.

He expressed his happiness that Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga is evolving from a national figure to a leader of African stature.

Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga, addressing the delegation, shared his aspiration for a united and prosperous Africa characterised by peace and sustainable growth.

“I am a lion living in the jungle, sitting on African minerals and at the bankside of Africa to transform all into wealth for the benefit of all Africans,” he stated.

Rt. Hon. Odinga articulated his commitment to a transformative mandate that aims to enhance freedom and prosperity throughout the continent.

Emphasising the importance of partnerships with heads of state, Mr. Odinga called for a focus on people-centred initiatives that restore hope by enhancing intra-African trade and achieving financial independence for all nations.

He noted that Africa can only thrive through unity, as envisioned by its forefathers by developing infrastructure, eliminating visa restrictions, and facilitating communication and transport, particularly for landlocked countries.

Rt. Hon. Odinga highlighted the continent’s capacity to reverse negative trends and reclaim its glory through effective resource management.

He shared his commitment to mobilising the African people to tackle conflicts, address climate change challenges and promote Pan-Africanism as a pathway to lasting prosperity.

“Pan-Africanism will turn potential into prosperity for generations to come. We must seize the moment for the African Union Agenda 2063,” Rt. Hon. Odinga asserted.

He also emphasised the imperative for institutional reforms to unify Africa and create inclusive opportunities, stating that transformation should begin in Kenya.

Rt. Hon. Odinga also raised concerns about growing threats to cybersecurity and reaffirmed that Pan-Africanism is foundational for democratic change. He displayed faith in his vision and credentials, positioning himself as a bold leader, capable of driving positive change and empowering Africa on the global stage.

Other notable leaders in attendance included Presidents; H.E Samia Suluhu of Tanzania, H.E Salva Kiir of South Sudan, and H.E Gervais Ndirakobuca, Prime Minister of Burundi, former Presidents; H.E Jakaya Kikwete of Tanzania and H.E Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria, alongside Rwanda’s Foreign Affairs Minister Gen. James Kabarebe, who represented President Paul Kagame. These leaders also endorsed Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga’s candidature.

