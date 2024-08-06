KAMPALA – The Bunya West member of parliament and NRM Chairman for Mayuge district, Aggrey Henry Bagiire, has donated land to construct party offices.

Bagiire who also served as Minister of State for Agriculture handed over the 0.0760-hectare land title to the NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong on Tuesday at the party secretariat at plot 10, Kyadondo Road in Nakasero.

“My family and I agreed to give out this land in appreciation to the NRM party and its leader President Museveni for the good things and opportunities we have today,” Bagiire told the NRM secretariat leaders.

Bagiire added that he is willing to contribute to the construction of the offices once the proposed architectural design is approved by the officials at the headquarters.

Todwong who was accompanied by Deputy Secretary General, Rose Namayanja and National Treasurer, Amb. Barbara Nekesa Oundo commended Hon. Bagiire for his diligence and cadreship to the party.

In addition to the Mayuge land, SG Todwong revealed that so far the party has through donations acquired land for the construction of district offices in over 15 districts e.g. Moroto, Kiruhura, Buhweji, Bushenyi, Kakumiro, Napak, Luwero and Gulu districts among others

