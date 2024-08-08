A 24-year-old man, Mubaraka Sharayimu, has been charged with aggravated robbery and remanded to Luzira prison in connection with a daylight robbery in Kampala that went viral on social media.

The incident occurred on July 15 at Eso Corner along Jinja Road, where Sharayimu and others allegedly robbed Joshi Keshav of his laptop bag containing valuables worth approximately Shs2.5 million.

The prosecution states that the robbers were armed with a deadly weapon, a panga.

Sharayimu appeared before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s court presided over by Jalia Basajjabalaba who did not allow to plead due to the capital nature of the offense, which can only be tried in the High Court.

He has been remanded until August 21 for mention of the case.

Police reports and the footage indicate that Josh Keshav was cornered by several riders during a heavy traffic and he sustained minor injuries.

According to a CCTV footage which went viral on various social media platforms, Josh Keshav a Tour and Travel Company Operator based at Crown House in Kampala was trailed by unknown assailants riding Boda Boda ‘s and ambushed while at ESO Corner in Kampala.

