When it comes to throwing a lit party, Thrones Lounge has an undoubted reputation. And last night, Friday August 9, the Bugolobi-based hangout simply outdid themselves.

Thrones partnered with the iconic global celebratory whisky brand- Johnnie Walker, to mark their 5th anniversary. And rightly put, the Thrones 5th anniversary was a bash for the books.

With Johnnie Walker as the partner of choice, Thrones went all out to sit high and mighty on its throne, as they delivered one the hangout’s most epic nights ever.

Since opening its doors in 2019, Thrones quickly rose to become one of Kampala’s most sought after-party spots. Thrones is known for its ability to deliver unmatched experiences for its patrons, something that was made even easier because of the hangout’s loyal partnership with Johnnie Walker, since it opened doors for years ago.

The entrance to Thrones Lounge was shifted to the parking lot, and the usual entrance space, pimped up and transformed into a lively Johnnie Walker lounge, where guests took turns to snap on the beautifully set backdrops.

The lights cast a golden glow, illuminating the iconic Striding Man for all to see, while the air was rich with luxury and exclusivity. It was clear that this was not just another night out, but one of memories worth keeping.

Johnnie Walker made it a point to cater for every palate with expertly crafted cocktails that highlighted the unique character of each blend.

Johnnie Walker’s Brand Manager- Christine Kyokunda, couldn’t have been prouder of the amazing experience the event turned out to be. “Thrones has always been a special partner for us. Their patrons have showed the brand Johnnie Walker so much love over the years, and tonight was no different. This was a different experience, and I’m sure everyone has enjoyed themselves. I am proud to say that Thrones is a place where Johnnie Walker truly feels at home,” she said.

Amapiano and Afrobeats was the order of the night, and it was pure bliss for those who knew how to match the beats and the crazy ‘legwork’. It was all an energetic and infectious affair.

Kenya’s Kavisa was the highlight of the night. She took to the stage alongside DJ Kamali, and their chemistry was undeniably amazing, as they quickly became the crowd’s favourite.

As the night progressed, Sir Aludah took over, switching up the tempo with a mix of Ugandan Kidandali, reggae, hip-hop, and 90s R&B. The crowd was in high spirits, eagerly awaiting the main act.

South African singer Musa Keys, was joined by Uganda’s own Lil Stunner- Sheila Gashumba, and it was very clear that they meant business.

Toasts were raised, glasses clinked, shoulders were moving nonstop; again, the energy was simply infectious.

Along the way, Musa Keys grabbed the microphone and addressed the sea of revellers; “I appreciate you all for being here tonight. Kampala is always a turn-up! Thanks for the love!”

The crowd roared with wild cheers in response, and from that moment on, the party didn’t stop till the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Thrones truly lived up to its regal name, they proved that together with Johnnie Walker, they continue to maintain an iron grip at the Throne of Kampala’s night life.

