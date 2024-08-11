KAMPALA – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has reassured tenants that the government will always protect them against land grabbers.

“What is the use of the LC system if they cannot defend the interests of the people?” the President asked.

President Museveni made the remarks today while launching the Kalule Community playground and commissioning the Kaguta Block at Excel Vocational Training Center in Kalule parish, Nyimbwa Sub County, Luwero District.

He assured Luwero residents that no one is allowed to evict them from their land, even if they have a land title.

President Museveni said land issues are common because people refused to take the NRM advice on landlords and tenants.

He said a historical mistake was made by the colonialists who were awarding people land even when the land had its initial inhabitants.

The President explained that if the people use the NRM structures like the LC system which the government put in place to protect people’s interests then the land issue would be dealt with accordingly.

He further noted that Ugandans have the power in their hands to choose leaders who will fight and defend their interests.

On the other hand, the President congratulated the founder of Excel Vocational Training Center, Hajji Mwanje Shafic for his contribution towards the Education sector in the country.

“Hajji Mwanje has challenged many people because how can a blind person do something which most people with eyes cannot do?” he said.

He also reiterated his message of wealth creation which the NRM Government has been preaching since 1986. He encouraged the people of Luwero to embrace the four-acre model type of farming in order to stabilise their household incomes.

“On the first acre grow coffee, plant fruits on the second acre, grow pasture for zero grazing on the third acre and then grow food crops on the fourth acre. In the backyard do poultry and piggery for those who are not Muslims and if you are near the swamps, carry out fish farming,” he said.

He advised the people of Luwero that the earlier they embrace the NRM wealth creation message, the better.

The Minister of State for Higher Education, John Chrysestom Muyingo thanked the President for his visionary leadership that has led to development in Luwero.

The Minister for Luwero Triangle and Rwenzori Region, Hon. Alice Kaboyo thanked President Museveni for setting up Luwero Hospital which when complete, will provide necessary medical care to the locals.

She also assured the people of Luwero that the government will continue compensating war victims.

The Head of the Office of the National Chairman-NRM, Hajjat Hadijah Uzeiye Namyalo requested the President to intensify operations against land grabbers in Luwero.

Hajji Mwanje Shafic, the Director of Excel Vocational Training Center and also the NRM Chairman for Bukomansimbi District, thanked President Museveni for his able leadership that has enabled tremendous development in Uganda.

He thanked the parents for entrusting Excel vocational Training Center with their children, citing it as the reason why the Institute has made it this far.

He also thanked the President for his support towards the reconstruction of the Excel Vocational Training Center building that caught fire years ago.

Ms. Najjuma Sarah, the principal of Excel Vocational Training Center said that the institution has been able to admit over 3,000 students both in technical training and business programs.

She explained that the aim of establishing a vocational training Center in Kalule was to curb unemployment in the country through vocational skills.

