KAMPALA – The Ugandan government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting local manufacturers, pledging to address key challenges facing the sector.

During a tour of the new production line at Roofings’ Namanve plant, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija and Investment Minister Evelyn Anite praised Dr. Sikander Lalani’s dedication to value addition and job creation.

“We thank Mzee Lalani for spending all his energy and money while establishing this plant which has provided employment to 1700 people,” said Minister Kasaija. “Just imagine if this country has more 100 Lalalanis, that means more 17000 jobs.”

Minister Anite added, “The President directed that industrialists should be given electricity at five cents, we came here to ensure that it is achieved. I am happy that the representative of the Ministry of Energy has done the necessary assessment. Roofings is getting the five cents during off-peak hours midnight to 6 am and our aim is to ensure that they pay the same rate all time round.”

Regarding road construction, Minister Anite said, “As far as the road construction is concerned, we had to check on how far we came to check on how far the project has reached and I am glad to inform you that Lagan, the contractors handling the project, has explained to us that they are not very far from finishing. The main effect that is delaying this part near the Roofings factory is the Railway line and we are going to discuss with other concerned stakeholders to ensure that all hindrances are addressed as soon as possible.”

Minister Anite further committed to improving infrastructure in the 200-acre Namanve industrial park, saying, “As long as I am still the Minister in charge of Privatization, I will work tirelessly to ensure that at least in one year ahead, most of the Infrastructure in the 200-acre industrial Park will be at required standard.”

Dr. Sikander Lalani, Chairman of Roofings Group, thanked the government for its support, saying, “We started up here 17 years ago when the whole place was a forest full of trees and the President promised me full support. The government has been able to give us power, water, and good infrastructure.”

Dr. Lalani also highlighted the increased demand for Roofings’ products, saying, “Considering the quality of our products, the demand has increased not only in Uganda but even in many neighboring countries like Burundi, DRC, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Sudan, and Kenya.”

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

