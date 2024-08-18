KATAKWI – The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), with funding from the Norwegian Embassy in Uganda, has introduced high-yielding cassava varieties to farmers in Kaberamaido and Katakwi districts. This initiative aims to enhance cassava production and marketing in the Teso Subregion, promoting resilience to climate change.

Dr. Joseph Mudiope, Crop Production Specialist at FAO Uganda, explained that Teso’s vulnerability to climate change, characterized by longer dry spells and sandy soils, makes it challenging for farmers to maintain soil fertility.

According to him, the existing cassava varieties in the region are susceptible to diseases, resulting in low yields of around 4 tonnes per hectare, compared to the potential 20 tonnes per hectare.

“So you find that in many cases, the soil fertility is low. So we came up with cassava – which is also a staple crop for this region because the cassava varieties available within the community are highly susceptible to two major diseases; cassava brown street virus and African cassava mosaic virus.”

Besides, Dr. Mudiope noted that the region has been grappling with poor seed system which is inefficient.

To address this, FAO and the National Agricultural Research Organization (NARO) have developed improved cassava varieties resistant to diseases. However, the lack of an efficient seed system has hindered the distribution of these varieties to farmers.

“This is because the seed companies are not interested in investing in vegetatively propagated materials like sweet potatoes and cassava. So you find that the farmers who are subsistence have a big problem in accessing quality materials,” he said.

To overcome this, FAO has trained farmers as seed multipliers, enabling them to access quality materials.

In each sub-county in both Katakwi and Kaberamaido districts, two farmers have been trained in seed multiplication and Agribusiness. These farmers have grown the improved varieties and will distribute the first cutting to 5,000 project beneficiaries.

Subsequently, the farmers should be able to buy the seeds from the seed multipliers who are being certified by the Ministry of Agriculture. The new varieties offer superior traits, including disease resistance, early maturity, drought tolerance, and faster cooking times.

Dr. Mudiope explained that unlike traditional cassava varieties, which take up to 12 months to mature, the new varieties are ready for harvest in just 9 months.

Mr. Etukoit Filbert, a member of Ebumakinosi Farmers Group, expressed gratitude for the project, which has supported his group of 30 farmers, including persons with disabilities, women, and men. He anticipates improved livelihoods, food security, and increased income through the sale of cassava cuttings.

“With this, we are optimistic our livelihoods will change positively. We shall be able to educate our children, have food security for our families. With this modified cassava, we shall sell the cassava cuttings to the rest of the community which will earn us a lot.”

