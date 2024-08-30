The Anti-Corruption Court has released Geraldine Ssali Busuulwa, the former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Trade and Cooperatives, on a Shs35 million shillings cash bail.

She is jointly charged with three others, who have already been granted bail, on counts of corruption and conspiracy to defraud Buyaka Growers Cooperatives Society Limited of over 3.4 billion shillings meant for war loss compensation.

Her co-accused who were earlier granted bail are; three Members of Parliament (MPs) Michael Mawanda (Igara East), Ignatius Mudimi Wamakuyu (Elgon County) and Paul Akamba (Busiki County) alongside lawyer Julius Taitankoko Kirya and Leonard Kavundira, the principal cooperative officer from the Ministry of Trade.

Judge Kajuga granted Ssali bail on Friday, citing substantial sureties with a good bank balance and strong ties, including long-term friendships and blood relationships. The sureties, including her siblings and friends, have each been bonded at 50 million shillings.

The court rejected the prosecution’s claim that Ssali would interfere with investigations, stating that there was no evidence to support this allegation. Judge Kajuga also noted that it would be unjust to keep Ssali in prison to facilitate asset recovery, as the state had not initiated this process during her remand.

As a condition of her bail, Ssali has been ordered to deposit her passport with the court, ensuring she does not travel abroad without permission.

