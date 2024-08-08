KAMPALA – Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine – the President of National Unity Platform – NUP has graduated with a Bachelor of Laws Degree from Cavendish University.

In his social media post, Mr. Wine says he has been able to secure his degree after seven years.

Mr. Wine who started at the International University of East Africa in 2026 would later transfer to Cavendish University on the advice of his Party Secretary General – Lewis Rubongoya because the former was not fully accredited to teach law at the time.

Every Bobi Wine’s word

In August 2016, after much procrastination, I attended my first lecture in Law School at the International University of East Africa. Seven years later, I have graduated with a Bachelor of Laws Degree from Cavendish University.

I couldn’t have made it without the assistance and encouragement from my friends and family, and there is no better time to salute them than now.

Dear Sylver Kyagulanyi, we discussed this idea of going to law school as far back as 20 years ago while still at the MDD department at Makerere.

You continued to encourage me through word and action, even when I dragged my feet for a few years. You led by example and did it. Today I have also did it!

Dear ??? Sheriff, it’s this course that brought us together only for us to realize that we shared much more than just being law students but the passion for freedom and justice.

I owe you a lot of gratitude for the assistance throughout all my years in law school.

Dear David Lewis Rubongoya, from the first Constitutional Law lecture that you conducted in First Year 2016 at the IUEA, I knew that you would be a comrade. It was your idea to transfer from IUEA which at the time was not yet fully accredited to teach law, to Cavendish University which was already accredited, to avoid future problems about technicalities (as if you foresaw everything the way it has unfolded). I am glad that I listened and enrolled afresh. Thank you for standing with me throughout the course.

Dear Barbie Kyagulanyi, I am sure I wouldn’t complete this course without your, sometimes inconveniencing push.

So many times I felt like giving up but you would never allow me to leave the mission incomplete.

Only you know how many times I came close to giving up. Thank you for always keeping me encouraged and nourished. Now I know that with your encouragement, nothing is too hard to achieve. Thank you love.

To the helpful teachers and fellow students, thank you for everything.

To the lecturers that made it hard, and eventually impossible for me to graduate last year, well you helped me get everything in place for a legit qualification. I was initially mad at you but I was wrong, you were right!

To those who always mocked my academic qualifications, you pushed me to pursue this course. Thank you and I hope you will now get something better to talk about.

This did not go without challenges. I was supposed to graduate last year, having completed all other requirements for the award of this degree.

However, because I had missed a few lectures in one of the course units, I wasn’t allowed to graduate but instead subjected to another semester of re-attendance for that course unit. I took the new challenge with grace and ended up waiting for another full year to graduate.

Many of my classmates graduated last year and the years before.

Recently when news came out that I was set to graduate, the usual detractors got busy and made every effort to stop me.

Some people, ostensibly working for the regime and other detractors went as far as petitioning the National Council for Higher Education. NCHE officials went to the University and demanded for every document regarding my studies, including my application form, admission forms, all class attendance records, written exams, coursework of all the years and my tuition payment records!

It is after a very detailed and intense investigation that I was cleared to graduate today.

I don’t know if any other Ugandan student has been subjected to this before.

I am sure the regime and those who are always eager to please it are very disappointed to see me in this gown today.

Let me also appreciate the Ghetto People who always challenge me to challenge them. Over the past two decades, you guys have kept me on tenterhooks to be the best of my self and give my best energy to everything I do, because I know that by doing things right, I am inspiring millions of others. And yes, let today inspire you to know that you’re never too late to pursue your dreams and achieve them.

Such days usually come with mixed emotions for me. I know Maama would be so proud of me today. But I am comfortable in knowing that she is looking on from above with so much pride.

Above all, I THANK GOD who has always seen me through every challenge; every hurdle!

God is great!

