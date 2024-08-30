The Anti-Corruption Court has taken drastic measures in the case against former State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Agnes Nandutu, by issuing an arrest warrant for her farm manager, John Wetanga.

Wetanga is required to appear in court on November 6th to testify against Nandutu, who is accused of diverting 2000 iron sheets meant for the Karamojong Community Empowerment Programme.

Additionally, criminal summons have been issued to Nandutu and her sureties after she failed to attend her trial or send a lawyer to represent her. Wetanga, who was present during a police search at Nandutu’s farm house, if arrested will be the second witness to testify against his boss, following Bazibu Evelyn Hilda, Nandutu’s political assistant.

Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga granted the prosecution’s request, ordering Nandutu and her sureties to appear in court on November 6th.

Eight prosecution witnesses have already testified against Nandutu, who is facing charges of dealing with suspect property. Despite having four lawyers, none have appeared in court to explain her absence, prompting the judge to summon her and the sureties.

Nandutu allegedly received the iron sheets from the Prime Minister’s Office in June 2022, meant for vulnerable people in Karamoja, but they were found at her farm in Mukono District.

She has since denied the allegations and is undergoing trial. The DPP maintains that Nandutu had reason to believe the iron sheets were acquired through the loss of public property, an offense under the Anti-Corruption Act.

