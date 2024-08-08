KAMPALA, UGANDA – Cavendish University Uganda held its 13th graduation ceremony on August 8, 2024, at the Speke Resort Convention Centre in Munyonyo, marking a significant milestone in the academic journey of 707 graduands.

The ceremony was graced by prominent guests, including former Nigerian President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, who serves as the Chancellor of Cavendish University. In his remarks, Jonathan congratulated the graduands on their achievement, stating that they had “emerged as leaders and innovators ready to make a difference in the world after exceeding high CUU standards.”

One of the notable graduands was Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, aka Bobi Wine, who received his Bachelor of Law degree. Kyagulanyi, a former presidential contender, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to learn, saying, “This is nothing compared to what I’m supposed to learn. I can only keep learning.” He also mentioned that he should have graduated with the class of 2023 but had a backlog of missed lectures that hampered the occasion.

Minister of Information, Communications Technology, and National Guidance Dr. Chris Baryomunsi urged the graduands to follow the ethics in their profession and fight the “itching virus of corruption” in Uganda. “Let us work together as a young team to live in a free corrupt country and continent of Africa,” Dr. Baryomunsi noted. He also congratulated Kyagulanyi on his achievement, suggesting that he might be considered for the Attorney General’s office after completing his law degree.

Justice Monica Kalyegira Mugenyi, the commencement speaker, challenged the graduands to embrace transformational leadership. “The civic space is in dire need of men and women that will purpose not to take from their countries but to give back to them; not to misdirect their gullible communities but to conscientiously guide them,” she explained.

Cavendish University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Olive Sabiiti announced three new innovation-led academic programs aimed at addressing global tech-driven market demands. “These programs include the Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, a Diploma in Data Science and Analytics, and an Advanced Diploma in Health Leadership and Management. These programs are a testament to our commitment in staying relevant,” she observed.

The graduation ceremony saw Osekeny Luka, Ssenyondo Rowena Tiffany, and Tombong Jawo emerge as the best students for the Class of 2024. Biku Brenda led Bobi Wine’s class with a 3.90 CGPA.

The event was a testament to Cavendish University’s commitment to academic excellence and its role in shaping the future of Uganda’s leaders and innovators.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

