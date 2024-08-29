KAMPALA – On July 24, 2024, three civil society activists – Abigail Kalenda, Denis Pato, and Ruth Nalunkuma – were arrested by military police and police at Hotel Eliana in Ntinda after attempting to speak about anti-corruption demonstrations. The activists had gathered to address the media about the recent protests against corruption in the country. However, before they could start their press conference, the police and military police surrounded the hotel and took them into custody.

The trio was later charged with unlawful assembly under sections 61 and 62 of the Penal Code Act and released on bail. However, they believe the charges are baseless and a clear violation of their rights to freedom of expression and association.

At a court hearing on August 29, 2024, the activists questioned why the court is still pursuing the case, which they believe has no merit. Their lawyer, Paul Wasswa, told the press that the case, adjourned to September 30th, 2024, gives the impression that holding a press conference in Uganda is illegal.

Wasswa described the charges as “the most unwarranted and vague” and vowed to continue seeking dismissal, calling the case “malicious” and lacking in justice. He emphasized the importance of allowing people to express their rights and access media freely.

“These charges are the most unwarranted and vague charges we have seen but we shall continue to ask the court to dismiss the case because there is no merit in it. It is simply malicious and doesn’t serve the interest of justice.”

“People should be allowed to express their rights, unlimited access to media whenever they want,” he added.

Pato, one of the accused, believes the case is politically motivated and part of a sustained effort to target civil society organizations in Uganda. Despite the challenges, he said they will continue advocating for Ugandans’ rights.

“Even though it might disrupt our work here and there, we continue to advocate for the rights of Ugandans.”

Godwin Toko from Agora, a youth-led activism organization, condemned the arrests as an infringement on the rights of expression and association. He urged the courts to prioritize addressing case backlogs rather than targeting those who speak out against corruption.

Toko argued that the courts should focus on more pressing issues, such as tackling corruption, rather than silencing those who dare to speak out. He emphasized that the arrests and subsequent charges only serve to embolden the corrupt and discourage those fighting against it.

“Such acts of arresting corruption protestors are emboldening the corruptors and discouraging those that should be fighting it.”

The case has sparked widespread condemnation from human rights organizations and civil society groups, who see it as a clear attempt to muzzle dissenting voices in the country. As the case continues, many are watching closely to see how the court will rule, hoping that justice will prevail and the rights of activists will be upheld.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

