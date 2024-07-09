The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted a visiting delegation from the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Nigeria. The interaction took place at the Ministry on July 8 2024. Rear Admiral A.A. Adesope mni. (rtd), Ag. Head of the delegation and staff director, discussed the importance of the NIPSS in promoting reflection, research, and dialogue on issues pertinent to Nigeria, Africa, and the broader world.

He stated that the institute runs a flagship program for top-level leaders from various sectors, including public, private, and voluntary fields from sectors such as the military, police, ministries, and civil services. Rear Admiral Adesope said that the decision to focus on Uganda as a study model was guided by the similar pre-colonial history and burgeoning youth populations shared by both countries.

“Uganda’s success in managing youth unemployment and sustaining job creation serves as a learning model in Africa”, he said. Adding that the goal of the visit is to learn from Uganda’s experiences, particularly in leveraging of use of ICT to create jobs. They hope to achieve similar progress in Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary represented by Ambassador Phillip Odida, Ag. Director Regional & International Peace and Security, in his remarks, commended the Nigerian delegation for their visit, emphasizing the significance of knowledge-sharing and collaboration in addressing common challenges.

He emphasized the importance of regional cooperation, suggesting that prosperity for one country should be seen as prosperity for all in the region. “Encouraging growth, development, and regional integration is perceived as essential for overcoming prevalent challenges,” he said.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with the visiting delegation expressing appreciation for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to them by the Ministry and reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to fostering closer relations with Uganda.

