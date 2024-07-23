KAMPALA, UGANDA – Despite warnings from President Yoweri Museveni and a heavy police presence, anti-corruption crusaders are set to take to the streets of Kampala today to protest against alleged corruption and human rights abuses. The protest, organized by opposition leaders and rights activists, aims to pressure parliament to enact stiff legislation to combat corruption and patronage politics.

The demonstration comes on the heels of a recent corruption scandal involving high-ranking government officials, including parliamentary speaker Anita Among, who was sanctioned by the UK and US governments for her role in embezzling funds meant for vulnerable communities.

However, the government has responded with a show of force, encircling the National Unity Platform (NUP) headquarters and blocking access to the building. NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, claimed that several opposition leaders had been “violently arrested” and that the blockade had prevented people from entering or leaving the premises.

President Museveni has accused “foreigners” of plotting to destabilize the country and warned protesters that they will be “dealt with” if they proceed with the demonstration. The police have also stated that they will not tolerate “disorderly conduct” and have urged organizers to heed their counsel.

Despite the warnings, organizers are vowing to proceed with the protest, which is seen as a test of the government’s commitment to addressing corruption and human rights abuses. Transparency International ranks Uganda 141 out of 180 countries on its corruption perceptions index, and opposition leaders and rights activists have long accused Museveni of failing to address the issue.

The protest comes as Uganda’s youth, inspired by recent events in Kenya, are increasingly vocal about their discontent with the government’s handling of corruption and economic issues. With tensions running high, the country waits with bated breath to see how the situation will unfold.”

