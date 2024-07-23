KAMPALA, UGANDA – In a bid to stifle growing dissent, the Ugandan government is planning to shut down internet services to disrupt mobilization efforts by anti-corruption protesters, sources within the security establishment have revealed.

The recommendation to disrupt internet signals, including social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp, was made by top security officials on Monday night during a security planning meeting, ahead of the planned “March2Parliament D-Day” protests.

However, a top Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) manager denied receiving any communication from the government regarding an internet shutdown. “But if the situation escalates and threatens national security, we would consider implementing measures to maintain order,” the UCC source said, leaving room for a potential shutdown if protests turn violent or disrupt public order.

This move is part of a broader pattern of internet censorship in Uganda, where the government has a history of switching off internet services during sensitive periods, including elections and protests. In January 2021, a 100-hour internet blackout cost the economy an estimated $6 million.

The planned shutdown has raised concerns about the government’s commitment to internet freedom and freedom of speech, with Facebook remaining blocked in the country unless accessed through VPNs.

Undeterred by the threat of an internet shutdown, protesters are taking to the streets to demand action against corruption in Parliament, including the resignation of key officials and reforms to reduce the number of MPs and their salaries.

The government’s move has sparked fears of a repeat of past human rights abuses and economic disruptions, leaving many to wonder what’s next for Uganda.

