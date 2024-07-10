KAMPALA — The prosecution’s case against Molly Katanga suffered a significant blow on Wednesday, July 10 as the third witness, police officer Peter Owang, changed his story about the events of November 2, 2023.

Samali Wakooli, the lead prosecutor, had called Mr. Owang, a police officer attached to Bugolobi police station to testify against Mrs. Katanga, but the witness’s contradictions and omissions have created doubts about his credibility and the reliability of the testimony, defence lawyers pointed out.

The developments on Wednesday, come after another police officer, Dr. Julius Muhwezi, the first witness, also changed his statement on Tuesday, disowning evidence and citing legal constraints on the role of the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in case preparation.

In the trial being presided over by High Court Judge Isaac Muwata, Molly Katanga, whom the defence team insist was a victim of the incident that led to the death of her husband on the fateful day of November 2, 2023 is being tried alongside her daughters — Patricia Kankwanzi and Martha Nkwanzi charged with destroying evidence while the family’s shamba boy, George Amanyire, and medic Charles Otai, are also charged with accessory after a fact.

On Tuesday, Dr. Muhwezi, attached to the Police Directorate of Health Services in Nsambya, had testified on the examination report he filed on November 12, 2023, but the defense contested his testimony, pointing out discrepancies and inconsistencies.

And on Wednesday, another police officer Owang testified that he received a phone call from Dr. Otai, informing him of a suicide by shooting at the scene.

He also stated that Patricia, who was present at the scene, wanted to report the incident as an accident. However, during cross-examination by defense lawyer macDosman Kabega, Owang contradicted his earlier statement, saying he didn’t record Patricia’s statement about reporting the incident as an accident in his initial statement.

Kabega pressed Owang to explain the discrepancy, and the witness admitted that he might have forgotten to record some details. The defense lawyer then pointed out that Owang’s statement, made two days after the incident, omitted crucial information, including Martha’s presence at the scene..

“I received a phone call from Dr. Otai, informing me of a suicide by shooting at the scene,” Owang initially testified. However, during cross-examination by defense lawyer Kabega, Owang contradicted his earlier statement, saying “I didn’t record Patricia’s statement about reporting the incident as an accident in my initial statement.”

Kabega pointed out that Owang’s statement, made two days after the incident, omitted crucial information, including Martha Kakwanza’s presence at the scene.

The witness’s changes in story have created doubts about the prosecution’s case, potentially weakening their argument against Katanga. “The witness’s testimony is unreliable,” Kabega argued.

“They have changed their story multiple times, and their statement is full of contradictions.” The prosecution maintained that the witness’s statements were genuine and that any discrepancies were minor.

Molly Katanga, citing health issues affecting her mobility, was granted permission to attend her trial via Zoom.

Molly Katanga is the sole defendant facing a murder charge stemming from the incident on November 2, 2023, along Mbuya Chwa 2 Road in Nakawa Division, Kampala District.

The prosecution did not oppose this arrangement, although Katanga will be required to be physically present during her defense.

The trial continues with the prosecution presenting its case, with further witnesses expected to testify.

The defense will have the opportunity to cross-examine witnesses and present its case in the ensuing days.

All accused individuals, except Molly Katanga, are currently out on bail. The other accused individuals, Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kankwanzi, face charges related to tampering with evidence and aiding and abetting the crime alongside Amanyire and Otai.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

