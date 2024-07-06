KAMPALA, UGANDA – President Yoweri Museveni has appointed David Kalemera, a former Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) official, to head the newly established State House Revenue Intelligence Unit. The move has sparked outrage and disbelief among citizens and watchdog groups, given Kalemera’s history of corruption and conviction by the High Court of Uganda.

Court documents obtained from the High Court of Uganda reveal that Kalemera was convicted of tax fraud and conspiracy to commit a felony in April 2022. The court found Kalemera guilty of using falsified customs documents and conspiring with others to defraud the government of revenue. He was accused of omitting goods and misdeclaring others to avoid paying taxes, resulting in significant losses for the government.

Justice Lawrence Gidudu delivered the judgment, stating that Kalemera’s actions were intentional and fraudulent. The court heard testimony from multiple witnesses, including Kalemera’s co-accused, who implicated him in the fraud scheme. Justice Gidudu convicted Kalemera of tax fraud, resulting in the loss of billions of shillings. The court found Kalemera guilty of conspiring to defraud the government of revenue, along with his co-accused, Ssemanda Ian Paul and Kazibwe Ronald.

The trio was accused of using falsified customs documents and conspiring to commit a felony. The court heard that Kalemera, Ssemanda, and Kazibwe used falsified invoices and packing lists to clear goods from Mombasa, omitting some goods and misdeclaring others to avoid paying taxes. The prosecution presented evidence that Kalemera was the source of the false documents and that he worked with his co-accused to defraud the government.

Justice Gidudu found Kalemera and Kazibwe guilty of using falsified customs documents and convicted them accordingly. He also found all three accused guilty of conspiring to commit a felony. The appointment of Kalemera to head the State House Revenue Intelligence Unit has raised questions about President Museveni’s commitment to fighting corruption and restoring public trust in the tax administration system.

Critics argue that Kalemera’s appointment undermines the government’s efforts to combat corruption and ensures public accountability. Political commentators have called for Kalemera’s appointment to be rescinded, citing his questionable integrity and suitability for the role. The controversy has sparked a public debate about the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

Despite his controversial past, Kalemera has defended his appointment, stating that he is committed to fighting corruption and revenue leakages in the tax administration system. However, his conviction and sentencing by the High Court of Uganda raise serious concerns about his suitability for the role.

“All parasites will soon be exposed because there is a lot of taxes the country is losing due to fraud maneuvers and undue influence aided by some corrupt people in the tax administration system,” Kalemera said. He added, “I am deeply honored to have been appointed by H.E @KagutaMuseveni as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Head of the newly established State House @RevIntel_Unit. This new role comes with great responsibility, and I am committed to overseeing @URAuganda operations and fighting corruption within our tax administration system. Together, we will work to close revenue leakages and boost tax collection for the betterment of our nation.”

Kalemera expressed his gratitude to President Museveni for his trust and confidence in him and thanked the public for their support and encouragement. “Let’s move forward together towards a more transparent and prosperous Uganda,” he said. However, critics argue that Kalemera’s appointment is a slap in the face to the rule of law and a mockery of the justice system. They question how someone convicted of fraud and corruption can be entrusted with fighting corruption in the tax administration system. The controversy continues to simmer, with many calling for Kalemera’s appointment to be rescinded and for President Museveni to explain why he chose someone with a questionable past for this critical role.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

