KAMPALA — President Yoweri Museveni has announced that he would join the anti-corruption protests, but only if they are “patriotic, anti-corruption, and peaceful”.

“If it was a patriotic, anti-corruption, peaceful demonstration, co-ordinated with the Police, I would have been the first to join… Indeed, in the year 2019, Nakalema organized us and we marched from the city Square through Kampala Road to Jinja Road and went to Kololo,” Museveni said.

This statement comes after Museveni alleged that the recent anti-corruption protests were funded by foreign sources with a history of meddling in African affairs. “That demonstration, had two bad elements. Element no.1, was funding from foreign sources that are always meddling in the internal affairs of Africa for the last 600 years ? slave trade, colonialism, neo-colonialism, genocide, economic exploitation, etc.,” he said.

Museveni also claimed that some participants planned “very bad things” against the Ugandan people, which will be revealed in court when those arrested are tried. “The second element, was that some of the authors and participants of the demonstrations, were planning very bad things against the people of Uganda. Those very bad things, will come out in court when those arrested are being tried,” he added.

The President emphasized his commitment to fighting corruption, inviting genuine anti-corruption fighters to collaborate with him. He warned against using heavily populated suburbs for demonstrations, suggesting Kololo ceremonial grounds as an alternative venue. “Kololo ceremonial grounds, is being repaired now. When the work is finished, Nakalema should organize us. I will be there.”

Museveni also urged those funded by foreigners to report to the Minister of State for Ethics. “However, those being funded by foreigners, should stop and report to the Minister of State for Ethics, those that have been funding them.”

He announced a future broadcast to discuss the issue further, praising the security forces for preventing bloodshed on Tuesday. “Next week, I will make a broadcast and discuss more on the issue. I praise the Lord that there was no blood-shed on Tuesday.”

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

