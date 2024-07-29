MBARARA, UGANDA – Miss Tourism Ankole 2024-2025, Miss Birungi Shanne has on Monday made a historic visit to the newly launched Ankole Cattle Village at Mwesigwa Resorts.

The village, located in Kibega, Kiruhura, is a pioneering initiative dedicated to promoting the iconic Ankole Cow, a symbol of Ugandan heritage and culture.

During her tour, Miss Birungi Shanne was taken on a comprehensive tour of the village, where she learned about the unique characteristics, cultural attachment and conservation efforts of the Ankole Cow.

“The Ankole Cow is an integral part of our cultural identity and heritage,” Miss Birungi said during her visit. “I am thrilled to support initiatives that promote and preserve our cultural treasures for future generations.”

According to Ms. Patricia Kyompaire, the communications person, Miss Birungi’s visit is a significant milestone in the village’s efforts to promote the Ankole Cow and the cultural heritage.

“We believe that by showcasing our unique cultural attractions, we can drive tourism and economic growth in the region,” said Ms. Birungi.

Birungi commended Dr. Rukaari for keeping and promoting the Ankole heritage

The Ankole Cattle Village, launched on Saturday, offers a unique opportunity for tourists and locals alike to experience the majesty of the Ankole Cow up close. The facility aims to educate visitors about the importance of conserving this iconic breed and its contribution to Uganda’s agricultural sector.

Miss Birungi’s visit to the Ankole Cattle Village underscores the significance of cultural tourism in promoting Uganda’s rich heritage and supporting local communities. Her presence helped raise awareness about the village and its mission, inspiring a new wave of interest in this unique cultural attraction.

Earlier on Saturday, a section of Gen Z youth were hosted by the village’s proprietor Mwesigwa Rukaari, and Member of Parliament for Mbarara City North where they listened intently as elders narrated the rich history of the Ankole cattle.

This initiative seeks to empower the youth to champion the promotion of Ankole cattle-based tourism.

Ankole cattle, known for their distinctive long horns, are mainly found in Western Uganda, specifically in the districts of Isingiro, Bushenyi, Ntungamo, Mbarara, and Kiruhura.

These majestic creatures feed on grass and sometimes receive supplements to enhance their diet.

Notably, President Yoweri Museveni, a renowned Ankole cattle herder himself, has long been associated with the breed. His passion for Ankole cattle is well-documented, and he has often spoken about the importance of preserving and promoting Uganda’s rich cultural heritage, including the iconic Ankole cattle.

The Ankole cattle, a type of Sanga cattle breed, hold significant cultural and historical value. They are believed to have originated from the cross-breeding of Zebu cattle from India and Egyptian cattle, brought by herdsmen who migrated to the region.

The Ankole cattle are considered sacred and are not typically raised for meat. Instead, they play a vital role in the lives of cattle keepers, providing a source of livelihood and serving as a symbol of status and wealth.

The unique characteristics of Ankole cattle, including their long horns, pendulous sheath and dewlap, and neck hump, make them a fascinating attraction for tourists.

