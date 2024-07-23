KAMPALA, UGANDA – In a move aimed at strengthening academic affairs at Makerere University, Professor Buyinza Mukadasi has been appointed as the Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic Affairs) for a period of six months, effective July 11, 2024.

Prof. Mukadasi, who currently serves as the Academic Registrar, will hold the position until January 10, 2025, or until a substantive First Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic Affairs) is appointed.

With over 20 years of experience in university research and teaching, Prof. Mukadasi brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role. He is a Professor of Forestry Resource Economics and has previously served as the Director of the Directorate of Research and Graduate Training (DRGT) at Makerere University from 2014 to 2022.

Throughout his career, Prof. Mukadasi has held various leadership positions, including Deputy Director in Charge of Administration and Graduate Training, Head of the Department of Community Forestry and Extension, and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the National Forestry Authority.

He has also supervised over 50 MSc and 10 PhD students and has published extensively in international peer-reviewed journals, with over 150 papers to his name. Prof. Mukadasi has a strong international network of collaborations in research administration and has demonstrated tremendous capacity for resource mobilization.

As Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mukadasi will be responsible for overseeing academic affairs at Makerere University, including research grants and graduate training. His appointment is expected to bring stability and continuity to the university’s academic programs.

The university community has welcomed Prof. Mukadasi’s appointment, citing his vast experience and expertise as a significant asset to the institution. His leadership is expected to further enhance the academic reputation of Makerere University, both nationally and internationally.

