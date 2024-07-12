KAMPALA, UGANDA – The highly anticipated murder trial of Molly Katanga is set to resume today at the High Court in Kampala. Mrs. Katanga is on trial over the death of her husband, Henry Katanga, on November 2, 2023, at their residence in Nakawa Division, Kampala District.

The trial began on July 9, 2024, with four prosecution witnesses testifying before Justice Isaac Muwata over the past days.

However, the prosecution’s case has already encountered some obstacles, with multiple witnesses changing their testimonies.

On Tuesday, the first witness, Dr. Julius Muhwezi, a police officer attached to the Police Directorate of Health Services in Nsambya, contradicted his earlier statement, disowning evidence and citing legal constraints on the role of the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in case preparation.

On Wednesday, another police officer, Peter Owang, attached to Bugolobi police station, also changed his story about the events of November 2, 2023. Owang’s contradictions and omissions have created doubts about his credibility and the reliability of his testimony.

The defense team, led by lawyer MacDosman Kabega, has pointed out the discrepancies and inconsistencies in the witnesses’ testimonies, casting doubt on the prosecution’s case.

The state is being represented by the Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Samali Wakooli and Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya while the defence team by Peter Kabatsi, MacDosman Kabega, Jet Tumwebaze, Bruce Musinguzi and Elison Karuhanga.

Molly Katanga, who is facing a murder charge, is being tried alongside her daughters, Patricia Kankwanzi and Martha Nkwanzi, who are charged with destroying evidence.

The family’s shamba boy, George Amanyire, and medic Charles Otai, are also charged with accessory after the fact.

The trial is expected to continue today, with further witnesses expected to testify. The prosecution will seek to redeem their case, while the defense will continue to poke holes in the testimonies of the witnesses.

