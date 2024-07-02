Kampala, Uganda – The highly anticipated trial of Molly Katanga and her four co-accused began today before Justice Isaac Muwata at the High Court in Kampala. The defendants, including Molly’s two daughters, a medic, and a domestic worker, face charges related to the murder of businessman Henry Katanga.

The defense team, comprising Kabasi Peter, Jet Tumwebaze, Kabega Macdusman, Erison Karuhanga, Bruce Musinguzi, Zuraic Kasanjja, and Annat Nabaggala, appeared in court alongside the state prosecutors, Wakoli Samali and Jonathan Muwaganya, and Anna Kiiza, who is representing the interests of the state.

The accused persons, including Molly Katanga, who appeared in a wheelchair and under heavy guard, denied the charges read out to them in court. However, the proceedings were briefly halted to procure a Rutoro interpreter for George Amanyire, the shamba boy, who requires language assistance.

The trial is expected to continue with the prosecution presenting its evidence and witnesses to prove the guilt of the accused beyond a reasonable doubt. The defense team will also have the opportunity to present their case and defend their clients against the charges.

