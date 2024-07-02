KAMPALA —The hearing of a case in which Molly Katanga is accused killing her husband, businessman Henry Katanga, starts today at the High Court in Kampala.

The Criminal Division of the High Court will be presided over by Justice Isaac Muwata.

Molly, who has been hospitalised for the last eight months as prosecution adduced evidence, was charged alongside Charles Tai, George Amanyire and her two daughters; Patricia Kakwanza and Martha Nkwanzi.

Her children who, responded to a distress call on the fateful day of November 2, 2023, were later accused by the police and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) of destroying evidence.

The state is being represented by the Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Samali Wakooli and Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya while the defence team by Peter Kabatsi, MacDosman Kabega, Jet Tumwebaze, Bruce Musinguzi and Elison Karuhanga.

Court has since declined to grant Molly bail, on grounds that she is not adequately convincing in her bail application, despite government doctors confirming that she cannot be treated in hospital, after she was rescued in a vegetative state on the fateful day.

Henry Katanga, a renowned businessman, succumbed to a gunshot wound he sustained on his head on November 2, 2023 at their residence at Mbuya Chwa II Road in Kampala.

On the same day, Molly Katanga was admitted to C-Care IHK formerly International Hospital Kampala (IHK) with multiple fractures on her upper limbs, various head injuries and in a state of hypovolemic shock, according to a report issued by specialists appointed by the Ministry of Health.

Hypovolemic shock is an emergency condition in which severe blood or other fluid loss makes the heart unable to pump enough blood to the body.

The indictment shows that on November 1, 2023, Katanga and Molly had dinner together and retired to their bedroom but the following morning, a house help (George Amanyire) heard a strange noise coming from the couple’s bedroom and he immediately alerted the people at home.

It is said that the workers moved closer to the bedroom to ascertain what could be happening and that they allegedly heard a struggle inside the bedroom which they suspected could have been a fight.

Consequently, they telephoned Nkwanzi and Kakwanza to come but before they arrived, the workers allegedly heard a loud blast and immediately the noise in the bedroom stopped.

Shortly, Nkwanzi and Kakwanza reportedly showed up and Kakwanza went directly to the bedroom where she found Katanga in a pool of blood.

Later, Molly was purportedly assisted by Amanyire to move downstairs and Kakwanza drove Molly to Bugolobi Medical Centre and later IHK.

According to the indictment, Katanga succumbed to a gunshot injury discharged by his pistol number UG1622200061CZ99 compact.

